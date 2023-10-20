close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

2,350 acres set aside for pharma and medical parks in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned increasing the state's contribution to the pharma industry from 2 per cent to 10-12 per cent

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

Photo: PTI

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh, which is targeting to become a market leader in pharmaceutical and medical device production, has earmarked 2,350 acres for setting up mega manufacturing parks in the domain.

These pharma, health care and biotech hubs will come up in Lalitpur, Pilibhit, and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) districts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned increasing the state’s contribution to the pharma industry from 2 per cent to 10-12 per cent.

With the slew of pharma manufacturing hubs, UP is not only looking at catering the domestic market but tap the lucrative global pharma and medical export markets. The pharmaceutical industry in India, valued at $42 billion in 2021, is estimated to touch $130 billion by 2030.

Currently, pharma shipments from India are valued at $25 billion. The domestic pharma industry is among the top three globally in terms of producing medicines by volume. India is the global leader in supplying generic medicines by volume, commanding a 20 per cent market share.

“Various medical and pharma projects in UP will make the state self-reliant in these sectors and boost exports. This will contribute to the state’s economy and create jobs for the youth,” a state government spokesperson said.

A pharma park spanning 2,000 acres coming up in Lalitpur, is dedicated to the bulk drugs, starting/raw materials and active pharmaceuticals under the new UP Pharma Policy 2023.

A medical devices park, spread over 350 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Greater Noida, will position the state a leading medical hub in South Asia.

It will house more than 100 medical equipment and devices manufacturing units. YEIDA is constructing flatted factories for medical devices firms, a majority of which fall under the purview of the small and medium enterprises, Chief Executive Offfier Arun Vir Singh had said.

These companies will manufacture an array of medical devices including orthopedic implants, oxygen concentrator, anaesthesia needle & kit, anaesthesia workstation, spinal implant, X- ray machine, endoscopic, biliary stent, ICU ventilator, ECG machine, chemotherapy device, radiology device, portable mobile lab, electrolyte analyzer, etc.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Govt aims to make India competitive in hydrogen production: R K Singh

TPREL and Supreme Petrochem to set up 12.5 MW captive solar plant in Maha

Expert panel suggests semicon research centre with investment of $8 bn

Air pollution scare fuels purifier sales in India as winter sets in

SSIR and IISc collaborate to drive research on quantum technologies

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Pharma healthcare Uttar Pradesh pharmaceutical firms

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK LIVE SCOREHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon