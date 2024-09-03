Business Standard
After 2-year delay, Infosys finally sends joining dates to 1,000 graduates

After 2-year delay, Infosys finally sends joining dates to 1,000 graduates

If Infosys fails to honour commitment and breaches joining date, NITES will organise a protest right in front of its office, said Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of the IT employee union

Since April 2022, around 2,000 engineering graduates have experienced delays in onboarding after receiving offer letters from Infosys | Representational Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

After more than two years, more than 1,000 engineering graduates, awaiting onboarding, received confirmation emails from Infosys on Monday, according to a report by The Economic Times. The joining dates for the graduates have been confirmed for October 7.

“Your scheduled date of joining the company will be October 7, 2024. Your location for employment is Mysore, India,” Infosys’ talent acquisition team informed some graduates.
This development follows recent reports that approximately 1,500 students from the April 2022 batch, who had received offer letters, were seeking clarity on their job prospects after attending two rounds of pre-training in July and August.

IT Employee Union urges Infosys to honor job offers

“I am delighted to announce that, following relentless efforts and a formal complaint by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), Infosys has finally issued appointment letters to more than 1,000 (and still counting) campus recruits today. These engineering graduates, who have been waiting for over two years, now have a confirmed joining date of October 7, 2024. This is a significant victory for NITES and all the students who remained steadfast in the face of uncertainty and delay,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of the IT employee union NITES.

Saluja further said, “We remain vigilant... if Infosys fails to honour this commitment and breaches the joining date, we will not hesitate to organise a protest right in front of the Infosys office.”

Software engineers most impacted by Infosys' delays

Since April 2022, around 2,000 engineering graduates from that year’s batch have experienced delays in onboarding after receiving offer letters from Infosys for system engineer (SE) and digital SE roles. Their annual packages range from Rs 3.2 to 3.7 lakh.

Topics : Infosys engineering IT-software sector Recruitment Indian jobs

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

