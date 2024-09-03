Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Luxury property frenzy set to drive up home prices in India: Poll

Luxury property frenzy set to drive up home prices in India: Poll

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India typically own more than two properties, with nearly 12% of them planning to buy another home this year, according to Knight Frank's wealth data

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

In a country of over 1.4 billion people, demand for housing is driven by a few, yet the sheer scale of the market is staggering, offering developers incentives to focus on the ultra-rich as profit margins tighten in the affordable segment.Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Home prices in India are set to rise steadily over the next few years, driven by demand for luxury properties from cash-rich individuals, according to a Reuters poll of housing experts who forecast rent increases will outpace consumer inflation.
While economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy is likely to outpace its major peers, policy experts warn the benefits are increasingly being funnelled to a select few, leaving millions of job-seekers, especially young people, out of the growth story.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With a supply of affordable homes dwindling and those with cash cornering the property market, many aspiring first-time buyers are being forced to keep renting.
After growing 4.3% last year, national home prices in India were expected to rise 7.75% this year, an upgrade from the 6.0% predicted in May, according to the median forecast from the Aug. 20-Sept. 2 survey of 16 property market experts.
Home prices are then expected to increase 6.0%-6.25% in the next two years. Average home prices in India broadly refer to housing in major cities.
"Housing demand is heavily tilted towards the luxury housing segment. This maintains a seemingly unstoppable growth curve while affordable housing continues to bleed," said Anuj Puri, chairman at ANAROCK Property Consultants.

More From This Section

In one rare situation, there is a case for some protectionism against imports from China

'India's dependence on Chinese imports for MSME goods has been declining'

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Cabinet approves Kaynes chip assembly, packaging unit worth Rs 3,307 crore

India Inc credit quality

India Inc's credit quality to improve further, says S&P Global Ratings

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G

Airtel, Nokia, MediaTek achieve 300 Mbps upload speed on 5G during trial

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

Govt greenlights Rs 18,036 crore for 309 km Mumbai-Indore rail line

"Tellingly, there was no new affordable supply. It is little wonder that developers are aligning supply with the prevailing demand and are launching more luxury housing projects now."
In a country of over 1.4 billion people, demand for housing is driven by a few, yet the sheer scale of the market is staggering, offering developers incentives to focus on the ultra-rich as profit margins tighten in the affordable segment.
Ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India typically own more than two properties, with nearly 12% of them planning to buy another home this year, according to Knight Frank's wealth data.
Even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates by 250 basis points from May 2022 to Feb. 2023, India's housing market trends barely moved. A post-pandemic frenzy among high-income earners fueled rising prices, further stretching affordability.
When asked what will happen to affordability for first time home buyers over the coming year, property market experts were nearly split, with 10 saying it would improve and eight saying worsen.
"First we have to agree this market is not for everyone. There's a bare minimum income for entry, and with income expected to grow faster than house prices in tier-one cities, affordability will improve only for those who are wealthy and generate enough income," said Pankaj Kapoor, managing director at Liases Foras.
"If your income is 5-10 lakh rupees ($5,961-$11,922), which is average, and the house price is over 50 lakh, you cannot afford in the cities where the jobs are. Even if you find something within your budget, it will be in a far-off location, making it impractical to live there and commute to work."
Ajay Sharma of Colliers International said housing affordability will worsen as housing value increases outstrip salary growth and added "key residential hubs in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Gurgaon will continue to see rental increases due to focused demand."
A lack of well-paying jobs in smaller towns is driving people to flock to larger cities in search of better opportunities, which has pushed rents much higher in the last few years.
When asked how much will average urban home rents change in India over the coming year, 16 housing experts gave a median forecast of 6.5%-10%, outpacing a consumer price inflation forecast of around 4.5% for the next two fiscal years.
(Other stories from the Q3 global Reuters housing poll)
($1 = 83.8720 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Vivek Mishra and Rahul Trivedi; Polling by Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Ross Finley and Sharon Singleton)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Madrid

Affluent Latin Americans, tourists draw hotel investments to Madrid

BS Manthan

BS Manthan: Luxury industry helping in India's economic growth, say experts

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty slightly ahead at pre-open; Stock specific action expected

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields seen steady ahead of state debt sale, US economic data

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

LIVE news: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Rafale-Maritime acquisition today

Topics : luxury tourism market Affordable houses property deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon