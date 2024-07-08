Business Standard
Air India completes harmonisation of operating procedures at four airlines

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group (51 per cent) and Singapore Airlines (49 per cent), is being integrated into Air India to create a single full-service carrier

Campbell Wilson, Air India

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director, Air India (Photo: Bloomberg)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India announced on Monday the completion of harmonising operating procedures across key functions for the four Tata Group airlines, including the alignment of supporting manuals. This is a crucial step in the ongoing merger process.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group (51 per cent) and Singapore Airlines (49 per cent), is being integrated into Air India to create a single full-service carrier. Concurrently, Air India's subsidiaries, AIX Connect and Air India Express, are merging to form a unified low-cost airline.
"Over the last 18 months, a team of more than 100 members have worked to align on the best practices and adopt common operating procedures. The result of this will be two separate manuals for the full-service carrier and the low-cost carrier," Air India said.

Air India Group has earlier stated that it plans to complete the entire merger process by the end of this year.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director, Air India, said, “This (harmonisation) is an important milestone in the merger of the Tata Group airlines, and we are grateful for the support received from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in terms of timely clearances for the merger process. We are also grateful to DGCA for their continuous guidance, systematic review, and approval of the harmonised operating manuals."

"The live tracker created by the Flight Standards Directorate of DGCA with a dedicated team for continuous monitoring of the progress of the harmonisation process has been instrumental in achieving the challenging task in a time-bound manner,” he added.

Air India and group companies are initiating the necessary crew training to act on the harmonised processes, which will be another step in the direction of building the new Air India and Air India Express.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

