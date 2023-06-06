close

Airbus to offer DGCA-approved drone pilot training courses in India

European aviation major Airbus on Tuesday said it will offer DGCA-approved drone pilot training courses in India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Drone deliveries poised for a big leap: Trails conducted in over 15 states

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
European aviation major Airbus on Tuesday said it will offer DGCA-approved drone pilot training courses in India.

The five-day certificate courses, designed for micro and small category drones, will commence at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru on June 26, Airbus said in a statement.

The programme will include both theory and flying lessons that will boost the knowledge of aspiring drone pilots and deepen capabilities in the fast-developing drone sector in India, it said.

Building on Airbus' growing presence in delivering pilot and maintenance training in India, a broadening of the scope into drone training is a demonstration of the company's commitment to supporting the upskilling of India's aviation infrastructure development, Laurie Alder, Head of Customer Services at Airbus India and South Asia, said.

According to the company, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved Airbus instructors will provide theoretical training covering topics such as drone rules, basic principles of flight, ATC procedures, maintenance, operations and aerodynamics.

"We believe that this course will provide industry-specific skills and knowledge of safe operations of drones to aspiring drone pilots in the country, which will help them develop their career in this rapidly growing industry," Alder said.

As part of the training programme, the students will also receive drone flying lessons, which will include simulator training, and practical flying lessons at an Airbus-approved facility in Bengaluru, where drones will be provided by Airbus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airbus DGCA Drones

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

