Airports seek easier rules to boost travel, trade between India, Europe



They made the request at the EU-India aviation summit in New Delhi on Thursday. More than 6.9 million people travelled between India and Europe (including the UK) in 2022. Airport operators have called for simplified regulations on immigration, security and visa to encourage trade and tourism between India and the European Union (EU).



The airports called for creating a roadmap towards a ‘one-stop security regime’ (OSS) between the EU and India. The OSS will be based on mutual recognition of each others' security systems. It can smoothen transit processes at airports and reduce connecting time between flights. Currently, bags arriving from India are screened again at transit points in Europe. The Airports Council International, which represents airports in the Asia Pacific and Europe, in a representation called for increasing cooperation in safety, security, consumer protection and visa issuance.



ACI has also recommended immigration pre-clearance between India and EU, similar to the process adopted by the US in airports like Abu Dhabi as it will facilitate ease of travel. EU’s OSS agreement with Singapore allows passengers and bags arriving from the Asian nation not to be subjected to a transit check on a connecting flight to Europe.

