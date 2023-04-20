close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Amid sluggish consumer demand, the Indian smartphone market witnessed the first-ever Q1 shipment decline of 20 per cent (year-on-year), a new research has shown

IANS New Delhi
smartphone, mobile, consumer, digital, online, telecom, internet, connectivity

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid sluggish consumer demand, the Indian smartphone market witnessed the first-ever Q1 shipment decline of 20 per cent (year-on-year), a new research has shown.

Overall, the India smartphone market saw 30.6 million unit shipments in Q1 2023, a massive drop from 38.2 million in Q1 2022.

The market is still witnessing uneven demand woes and channels remain vulnerable to stock build-up, according to market research firm Canalys.

Samsung remained in the top spot with a 21 per cent market share, shipping 6.3 million units.

OPPO overtook vivo and Xiaomi to reach second place with 5.5 million shipments, driven by successful new product launches.

Following closely behind, vivo came third with 5.4 million shipments, as it continued strong momentum in the offline channels.

Also Read

Premiumisation drove the surge in smartphone sales this festive season

Online smartphone sales cross offline numbers for first time ever in 2022

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offers detail, discounts and more

Global smartphone revenue fall by 9% to $409 billion in 2022: Report

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers

Asia's chip makers powered by coal and gas imperil climate goals

Icra projects 20-25% growth for quick-service restaurant industry in FY24

Cyber security, accidents among top threats for industry: Ficci report

Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Home loans inquiries slowing; marked increase in unsecured credit: Report

Xiaomi slipped to fourth place, shipping 5 million units, while realme maintained fifth place with 2.9 million shipments as the online channel remained muted.

"Just as the economic indicators toward the end of Q4 2022 clearly suggested that demand would remain sluggish in the short term, it was witnessed so in Q1 2023. Despite this challenge, investments from major brands are pouring in as they align with the government's vision and changing consumer behaviour," said analyst Sanyam Chaurasia.

"Year 2023 will be challenging as the mass-market segment is still moving slowly. Nonetheless, the premium segment is poised for growth, boosting the ASP growth of the overall market," said Chaurasia.

At present, India's smartphone export growth is primarily driven by Apple and Samsung, helping achieve a record-breaking export value of almost $4 billion in Q1.

Canalys expects modest growth this year, driven by organic growth drivers.

However, to stimulate the upgrade cycle, 5G devices and other market drivers must offer compelling utility for consumers, the report mentioned.

"Apple's new offline stores staffed by expert employees will further enhance its brand experience and position. While online heavy brands have driven units primarily through e-commerce sales, leading to periodic volume surges," Chaurasia added.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India smartphone market Ssmartphone market Indian smartphone market

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon