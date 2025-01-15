Airtel may see highest revenue growth, user addition in Q3: Analysts

Bharti Airtel is expected to lead in revenue growth and subscriber addition for the third quarter (October–December) of FY25, analysts believe. With the telco’s topline expected to grow 5 per cent sequentially, compared to 3 per cent for Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel’s annual mobile revenue growth could rise significantly, IIFL Capital noted in an analyst report.
“Airtel may witness the highest mobile revenue growth over Q1–Q4 FY25 (post-tariff hikes). Jio’s overall revenue growth of 4 per cent is likely to be driven by fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriber additions. Airtel’s Home broadband segment should also perform well, while Enterprise, Direct-to-Home (DTH), and Africa businesses are expected to see steady performance,” the report said. The residual benefit of the July 2024 tariff hike is anticipated to support all telcos, it added.
Other analysts concurred. “We expect Bharti/Hexacom’s toplines to grow 4–4.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, followed by Jio at 3 per cent. Vi’s growth will be more muted at 1 per cent,” Axis Capital said in its note. Airtel reported 10.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter mobile revenue growth in Q2, the highest in the industry.
Airtel’s Q3 results will also reflect 42 days of Indus Towers consolidation, according to Bank of America. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Airtel’s proposal on October 22 to increase its stake in Indus Towers to 50.5 per cent following a buyback of shares by the telecom infrastructure firm.
"Q3 reported numbers will not be directly comparable with previous quarters due to 42 days of Indus Towers consolidation. Post-consolidation, we estimate Bharti's revenue and EBITDA to reach Rs 44,300 crore," Bank of America stated.
Higher telecom tariffs implemented in July 2024 boosted net profits for Airtel and Jio in Q2. Airtel’s net profit (attributable to owners) surged 168 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,593 crore, up from Rs 1,340 crore in Q2 FY24. Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), operating India’s largest mobile network Reliance Jio, reported a 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to Rs 6,539 crore.
Meanwhile, Vi’s Q2 net loss narrowed by 17.8 per cent to Rs 7,175 crore. Its network expansion is expected to drive tower and tenancy additions for Indus Towers in Q3. “This should result in 7 per cent Y-o-Y rental revenue growth. Vi is also likely to continue repaying its dues, reducing Indus’s provision for doubtful debt,” Axis Bank added.
After a temporary impact from SIM consolidation, subscriber numbers for private telcos are projected to grow again in Q3. Airtel and Jio are expected to add 5 million and 3 million subscribers, respectively, while Vi’s subscriber base may shrink by 4 million, ICICI Securities said in its note. Airtel is forecast to add up to 6 million 4G/5G subscribers in Q3, while Vi may lose 1 million.
Since the July tariff hike, all three private telcos have experienced subscriber losses. Jio has lost the most at 16.48 million, while Airtel saw a smaller decline of 3.6 million users. Vi’s subscriber loss stood at 6.8 million.