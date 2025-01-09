ARPU gains, dividend trigger for Bharti Airtel as telecom enters new phase

The telecom industry may be entering a new phase. After several years of consolidation, the three private telecom operators may report a 5-6.5 per cent QoQ increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) in 3QFY25, as the full effect of tariff hikes in July kicks in.

Pricing power is apparent, with only three-plus-one players (including BSNL). Reliance Jio lost around 2 million subscribers QoQ post-hikes, while Bharti Airtel may add around 3 million subscribers QoQ. Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost around 4 million customers QoQ. Data usage per customer remains robust.

Reliance Jio retained 477 million subscribers (end-Dec), with ARPU growth