Akasa's Delhi-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to 'security alert'

The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and "Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground" | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

No-frills carrier Akasa Air on Monday said its Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after it received a "security alert".
The captain of the flight followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 AM on Monday, Akasa Air said in a statement.
"Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 3, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad," the airline said.
The aircraft had 186 passengers, 1 infant and six crew members onboard, it said.
The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and "Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground".

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
