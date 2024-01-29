Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Alcoholic beverages to cost more in Tamil Nadu with effect from February 1

As per the revised schedule, alcoholic drinks, sold in higher quantities will accordingly cost more

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The state-run liquor monolith Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on Monday announced an increase in the price of all varieties of liquor, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 80, with effect from February 1.
While a 650 ml bottle of beer will cost Rs 10 more, 180 ml (known popularly as quarter) of 'ordinary' and 'medium' range of brandy, whiskey and rum will be dearer by Rs 10 and consumers have to shell out Rs 20 more for the 'premium' range, an official release said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the revised schedule, alcoholic drinks, sold in higher quantities will accordingly cost more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

Four Southern Tamil Nadu districts paralysed by historic overnight rains

Karnataka does not own Cauvery: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on water row

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Gail signs LNG import deal with UAE firm to buy 0.5 million tonne per annum

Jio cements market lead, adds 3.45 mn mobile subscribers in Nov: Trai data

Ministry of environment releases SOP for lead-acid battery recycle

Delhi HC tells SpiceJet to pay $4 million to engine lessors by February 15

Rajasthan govt turns to open market as power cuts hit irrigation

Topics : alcohol Tamil Nadu TASMAC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon