Rajasthan govt turns to open market as power cuts hit irrigation

This is prompting the Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam to purchase electricity from the open market, sources in the state energy department said

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Power companies in Rajasthan are imposing four-to-five hour cuts to meet the domestic demand, causing losses to winter crop irrigation, industry bodies claim.

Rajasthan Federation of Trade and Industry President Suresh Aggarwal criticised the state for not providing sufficient electricity. “How will India become the third-largest world economy without electricity? The first task for the state government should be to fulfil whatever is necessary to increase production,” Aggarwal said, urging the government to focus on increasing industrial production and reducing electricity prices.

“We estimate a 7 to 10 per cent reduction in production due to the ongoing power cuts,” he said.

Prem Biyani, executive president of All Rajasthan Trade and Industry Association, highlighted the challenges for continuous operation in industries. “In such a situation, the state should promote alternative sources of energy like solar energy for domestic as well as industrial sectors,” Biyani said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addressed the increased electricity demand during the rabi season by seeking temporary allocation of 1,000 megawatt from the Centre to ensure adequate power supply. The coal supply issue from Parsa East-Kanta Basin may impact Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's capacity units, adding to the power crisis.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

