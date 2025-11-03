Monday, November 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

The revised bonus structure aims to ensure transparency and equal participation for all shareholders, including CCPS holders, as PRISM prepares for its next phase of growth

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

The company further added that this decision reflects its continued commitment to governance-first growth, fairness, and long-term value creation for all classes of shareholders.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oyo’s parent company, PRISM, on Monday announced plans to introduce a new and simplified bonus structure covering all shareholders — including equity shareholders, small holding sizes, and holders of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) — to ensure equal participation and transparency. The decision follows shareholder feedback, the company said in a release.
 
New structure to replace earlier resolution
 
“We are not proceeding with the current resolution and will shortly bring a fresh, unified proposal for shareholder approval in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. The revised structure will be announced in the coming days and will not require any application process. The revised structure will reflect our belief that every shareholder deserves equal opportunity in PRISM’s next chapter of growth,” a PRISM spokesperson said in a statement. 
 

Also Read

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels, expand premium, mid-premium segment

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent Prism announces leadership realignment for global growth

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent PRISM rejigs top leadership, appoints Ankit Tandon as global COO

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

InCred, Analah consortium invests ₹50 cr in PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

Oyo parent Prism launches CheckIn app; targets luxury and premium stays

 
This follows the company’s previously proposed bonus resolution, under which PRISM had announced a bonus issue linked to a potential initial public offering (IPO) pathway for equity shareholders.
 
Equal participation for all shareholder classes
 
“The earlier structure was designed to allow them to participate in the potential upside through an opt-in process, but the new resolution will be applicable to all classes of shareholders without requiring them to apply. This development follows the company’s recent announcement extending the opt-in deadline to November 9 and simplifying the participation process,” it said in the release.
 
The company further added that this decision reflects its continued commitment to governance-first growth, fairness, and long-term value creation for all classes of shareholders.
 
IPO plans and brand repositioning
 
At the same time, discussions are ongoing around the company’s preparation for an IPO, for which it has rebranded its parent entity and aims to strengthen its premium hotel offerings.

More From This Section

Smartworks coworking

Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India tea and salt growth

Delhivery

Delhivery moves over ₹19,000 crore in goods amid record festive surge

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF needs aggressive new launches for strong performance in FY26premium

Infosys

Infosys launches composable stack of AI agents, services, and models

Topics : Company News OYO Hotels & Homes Oyo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon