Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Ambuja Cements commissions 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Ambuja Cements commissions 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat

The Khavda project is part of Adani Cements' plan to have 1 GW of renewable power from solar and wind projects, along with 376 MW from WHRS (Waste Heat Recovery Systems)

Ambuja cements

The Khavda project is part of Adani Cements' plan to have 1 GW of renewable power from solar and wind projects, along with 376 MW from WHRS (Waste Heat Recovery Systems). (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group firm, on Friday announced the commissioning of a 200 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat, to supply green power to 20 cement plants.

The Khavda project is part of Adani Cements' plan to have 1 GW of renewable power from solar and wind projects, along with 376 MW from WHRS (Waste Heat Recovery Systems).

"The balance 806 MW capacity from this project is at various stages of commissioning and expected to start transmitting in phases between March 2025 and June 2025," said a statement.

Of the remaining 806 MW capacity from this project, 156 MW of wind power from Khavda and a further 300 MW of solar power from Rajasthan are expected to be commissioned by March 2025 in phases.

 

The balance of 350 MW of solar power is expected to be commissioned by June 2025.

This will "positively impact the company's EBITDA" as this development leads to an impressive 70 per cent savings compared to current power cost, it added.

More From This Section

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Gukesh Dommaraju, youngest Chess Champion, needs strong advisors for deals

Passenger vehicle, cars

Year-end inventory likely to rise as PV dispatches grow amid falling retail

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Microfinance growth to nosedive to 4% in FY25, says CareEdge Ratings

Devans

DeVANS to boost Samba beer capacity to 600K HL with Rs 60 crore investment

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Crude oversupply to hit 950,000 barrels per day in 2025, says IEA

The company is spending around Rs 10,000 crore to enable 60 per cent of its power requirement to come from green power by FY28.

Adani Group Cement Business CEO Ajay Kapur said the company is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

"This is the first phase of our 1 GW renewable power project in our efforts to decarbonise the value chain. We aim to power 60 per cent of our total energy consumption from green power sources by FY28. This helps us reduce our overall cost and deliver strong value to our stakeholders," he added.

Ambuja Cements, with its subsidiaries, has taken the Adani Group's cement capacity to 89 MTPA with 22 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 21 cement grinding units across the country.

It is the second largest cement manufacturer after Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech and aims to have 140 MTPA capacity by FY28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cement industry

Cement shares in action: Heidelberg, UltraTech, Shree, Nuvoco zoom up to 4%

Cement

Cement shares in demand; UltraTech, Shree, JK, Dalmia Bharat gain up to 5%

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements seeks CCI approval to buy majority stake in Orient Cement

cement

Ambuja Cements rivals UltraTech in limestone reserves via acquisitions

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

Topics : Ambuja Cement Ambuja Cements Ambuja Cement profit Gujarat cement industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon