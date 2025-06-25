Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India plans global partnerships, investments to counter copper supply risk

India plans global partnerships, investments to counter copper supply risk

New Delhi is also considering measures to help boost domestic refined copper output, including through foreign investment, the sources and the document said

copper

India's copper imports have jumped since the 2018 closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper smelter. The country imported 1.2 million metric tons of copper in the fiscal year to March 2025, up 4% from a year earlier. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has held internal talks about its growing vulnerability to the tightening global copper market and plans to discuss ways to lock in supply from resource-rich countries during ongoing trade negotiations, according to two government sources and a draft government policy document.

New Delhi is also considering measures to help boost domestic refined copper output, including through foreign investment, the sources and the document said.

India meets over 90% of its copper concentrate needs through imports, and its dependency is expected to rise to 97% by 2047, said the document reviewed by Reuters. It produces an estimated 573,000 metric tons of refined copper annually against demand of around 1.8 million tons, relying on imports to bridge the gap.

 

India could approach global majors such as Chile's state-owned miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, and Australian miner BHP to set up domestic copper smelters and refineries, said the sources and the document.

Codelco declined to comment, while BHP and the federal Ministry of Mines did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comments.

Also Read

copper

Delegation from Chile in India to visit various units of Hindustan Copper

critical minerals, metals, mining

GSI team to visit Zambia to map and explore copper blocks this week

copper

Motilal Oswal recommends 'buy' on MCX Copper, set target at ₹915

copper

India to defend import curbs on copper in legal battle with trade groups

copper

India's copper demand set to grow 7% on clean energy push: PHDCCI

Indian state firms could invest in overseas mining projects run by Codelco and BHP in exchange for participating in the development of copper infrastructure in India, said the sources, who asked not to be named because the plans were not public.

India's copper imports have jumped since the 2018 closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper smelter. The country imported 1.2 million metric tons of copper in the fiscal year to March 2025, up 4% from a year earlier.

'RESOURCE NATIONALISM'

Explaining the strategies likely to be adopted in bilateral trade pacts, the document stated that India is seeking to include a detailed "copper chapter" in its ongoing free trade negotiations with Chile and Peru aimed at securing copper concentrate supplies.

While tightening copper supplies from key exporters such as Indonesia have limited India's sourcing options, Chile and Peru already have long-term commitments with major global buyers like China, further narrowing India's import choices, it said.

The government also wants the state-run Khanij Bidesh India Ltd to secure supplies of strategic minerals from overseas and explore copper assets in Chile, Peru, Australia, Mongolia, and other countries, the document said.

India could also become more vulnerable to supply chain disruptions as leading suppliers of mineral resources resort to "resource nationalism", it said.

China placed export restrictions on rare earth elements in April, squeezing supply of minerals used in weapons, electronics and a range of consumer goods.

This trend underscores "an urgency for foreign asset acquisition", the document said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumstartup, startup funding, funding

Despite slowdown, India ranks third in global tech startup funding: Tracxn

Hiring, Jobs

7 of 10 GenZs plan on switching jobs in 6 months for better pay: Survey

Photo: Pexels

Bharat Biotech, GSK to cut malaria vaccine price by half for children

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

Govt to set up electronics manufacturing cluster worth ₹417 cr in Noida

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI is reshaping India's VC landscape as firms automate deal sourcing

Topics : copper Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon