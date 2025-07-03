Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Arkade Developers to acquire Goregaon's Filmistan Studios for Rs 183 crore

Arkade Developers to acquire Goregaon's Filmistan Studios for Rs 183 crore

Arkade Developers has entered a binding agreement to acquire Filmistan Studios' four-acre land in Goregaon, Mumbai, for Rs 183 crore, where it plans to launch a luxury residential project by 2026

Arkade developers

In June 2025, Arkade Developers acquired redevelopment rights for a society located in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, with a revenue potential of Rs 350 crore. (Image: Facebook)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Filmistan Studios' four-acre land in Mumbai’s Goregaon for Rs 183 crore, where the company will develop a residential project with a gross development value of Rs 3,000 crore.
 
Located on SV Road in Goregaon West, the project is scheduled for a tentative launch in the calendar year 2026 and will be an uber-luxury residential development featuring spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences along with penthouses across two high-rise towers of 50 storeys each.
 
Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers, said, "Filmistan Studios holds immense emotional and legacy significance for Mumbai, and we are privileged to be entrusted with shaping its next chapter. This development will go beyond being a premium address, and it will offer a thoughtfully curated lifestyle experience for a discerning few. With a focused strategy across the western suburbs, we are actively expanding our footprint in this region with a couple of launches planned in early 2026.” 
   
Besides, in the last one year (April 2024–March 2025), Goregaon West has seen 1,300 new property sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,961 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm.

Also Read

cci

3G Capital, Singapore's GIC seek CCI nod to acquire Skechers

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

India's M&A deals touch $45.4 bn in H1 as PEs, firms eye healthcare, infra

bharat forge

Bharat Forge acquires AAM India Manufacturing for ₹746.46 crore

PremiumTorrent Pharma

Torrent secures ₹20,000 crore credit line for JB Chemicals buyout

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma share pops 4% on ₹25,689-cr JB Chem deal; analysts cautious

 
The property rate in the area stood at Rs 35,208 per square foot as of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), against Rs 34,572 per square foot in Q1 CY24.
 
In June 2025, Arkade Developers acquired redevelopment rights for a society located in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, with a revenue potential of Rs 350 crore. The society is spread across 1.1 acres and offers a saleable area of approximately 86,000 square feet.
 
Additionally, so far, the company has completed 31 projects with an area of over 5.5 million square feet (msf), while an additional 2+ msf of projects are currently under construction.

More From This Section

Premiumreal estate

Commercial real estate grows, residential faces slowdown in Jan-Jun 2025

Ginger, IHCL

IHCL unveils Taj Damdama report as it eyes double-digit growth in FY26

Rajiv Memani, chairperson of EY India

Diversify manufacturing, supply chains after China's Foxconn exit: CII Prez

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

HC restrains Patanjali from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur Chyawanprash

PremiumThe finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

Switch to green steel in India will take decades, say industry leaders

Topics : Industry News Merger and Acquisition acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon