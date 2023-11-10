Asia Pacific airlines aim to boost transition to renewable energy: AAPA

A top Asia Pacific airline association on Friday called on the governments, fuel producers, airports, and other organisations to work together globally to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and fuel the industry's journey towards carbon neutrality.

Addressing the 67th Assembly of Presidents of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines here, AAPA Director General Subhash Menon said, A harmonised global framework that enables the cost-effective supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is crucial for aviation to attain a net zero emissions goal by 2050.

By highlighting their collective ambition on SAF usage, AAPA Airlines are indicating the level of SAF demand as an impetus for governments to consider the necessary support initiatives for SAF supply and for fuel producers to plan SAF production capacity to meet the needs of the industry, he said.

He said a globally agreed accounting approach should be in place to ensure that the relevant carbon abatement credits are properly attributed in the SAF supply chain from feedstock to production and use.

Addressing a press conference, Menon said the AAPA leaders at the assembly have pledged to work together to strive for a SAF utilisation target of five per cent by 2030.

Reflecting the collective priorities and shared resolve of the Asian airline leaders, the Assembly passed a series of resolutions covering sustainability, aviation safety and regulatory impact, he said.

Menon asserted that as the post-pandemic global traffic recovers, the air transport sector remains firmly committed to addressing its carbon footprint in the long term by embracing the global aspirational goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The presidents also passed a resolution on aviation safety, pledging to work with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and relevant national regulators to actively generate initiatives in Asia Pacific to further enhance safety culture in various areas, especially in regions with inherent terrain, visibility, and situational weather changes.

A third resolution was also passed. It called on governments to avoid imposing unilateral measures on airlines that would have disproportionate impacts on operations, affecting overall connectivity and schedule reliability.

Menon underlined that the AAPA looks forward to working with governments and other industry stakeholders to accelerate the adequate and cost-effective supply of sustainable aviation fuels and reinforce the industry's excellent safety, sustainability and service standards.

