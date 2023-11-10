Sensex (0.00%)
64830.63 -1.57
Nifty (-0.09%)
19377.35 -17.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6212.20 + 15.75
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40612.00 + 74.35
Nifty Bank (0.12%)
43736.15 + 52.55
Heatmap

Air India set to receive new aircraft every six days in next 18 months: CEO

Tata-owned Air India has ordered 470 aircraft, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said at an airline event in Singapore on Friday.

Air India

Asia Pacific passenger traffic increased 171 per cent till October this year. (Representative)

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India has ordered 470 aircraft to serve the Indian economy and is set to receive a new aircraft every six days over the next 18 months, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said on Friday.
He was speaking at the 67th Assembly of Presidents of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
We have new aircraft, we are recruiting many, many new crew and staff, improving the training regime and there is more work to do and we are making good progress, he said.
Speaking at a session, Wilson said a vast majority of Air India customers want reliability and punctuality, and the challenge is to satisfy customers' requirements.
Moreover, new aircraft are being put on international flights and most of the grounded planes have been restored, Wilson added.
Tata-owned Air India has ordered 470 aircraft to serve the Indian economy which is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8 per cent and it is set to receive a new aircraft every six days over the next 18 months, he said.
He also exuded confidence of competing with other airlines and increasing traffic for Air India.
Current air travel demand in India is 20 per cent above 2019 levels as India reopened sooner, according to Subash Menon, director general of Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.
As the region's borders reopened after the rest of the world, Asia Pacific air travel recovery at 69 per cent, trails other regions, for the year to September, he said.
But growth is still dramatic. Asia Pacific passenger traffic increased 171 per cent over the same period in 2022, while capacity growth was slower by 130 per cent.
As air travel recovered later in Asia than other regions, many Asian airlines could not resume services to Europe to use slots as required by the EU, he added.
The loss of these slots affects connectivity between the two regions.
International air transport exists under a shared framework of rules and norms at International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Any unilateral departure from this framework, detracts from its pillars, namely safety, sustainability, security and cross-border mobility, he said.

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

Disruption in UK air traffic control caused by 'incorrect' flight data

IIFCL sanctions loans worth Rs 8,800 cr to develop civil aviation infra

Cars equipped with air purifiers become latest draw for buyers In metros

Emission norms: Top carmakers face strict penalties for violation

Ministry of Corporate Affairs could widen probe into MG Motor India books

Potters expect good sales of earthen lamps in Rajasthan this Diwali

'Would like to stay': CEO Bob Iger on talks of Disney's India exit

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Civil Aviation Tata group

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon