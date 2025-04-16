Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Assetz to launch 6.5 mn sqft in FY26, secures Rs 15,000 cr housing GDV

Since its inception in 2006, Assetz has delivered 20 residential and commercial projects, spanning approximately 15 million square feet

Of the total GDV, 3 million square feet has already been launched. In the past two years, the company has secured 16 prime land parcels across Bengaluru, totalling over 200 acres

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Real estate developer Assetz has announced its plans to launch 6.5 million square feet of the total secured gross development value (GDV) of Rs 15,000 crore. The upcoming launches will be across planned communities, including apartments, villas, and plotted developments.
 
Sunil Pareek, executive director, Assetz, said: “With 10 new launches this financial year, we are introducing over Rs 7,000 crore of additional inventory for sales and are poised to double our turnover within three years. The goal remains clear: set new benchmarks in urban housing and deliver superior living experiences.”
 
Of the total GDV, 3 million square feet has already been launched. In the past two years, the company has secured 16 prime land parcels across Bengaluru, totalling over 200 acres. These strategic acquisitions add about 15 million square feet of saleable area to the developer’s growing portfolio.
   
Spread across key growth corridors in north, south, and southeast Bengaluru, the newly acquired land holds the potential to deliver more than 7,500 homes, further solidifying Assetz’s footprint in the city’s residential landscape.
 
Competing with top names in the business like Prestige, Sattva, Puravankara, Brigade, and others, the Assetz portfolio has been built mainly through a partnership-driven joint development model of land acquisition.
 
Since its inception in 2006, Assetz has delivered 20 residential and commercial projects, spanning approximately 15 million square feet. In the residential segment, the company has built a portfolio of over 43 million square feet, including completed, launched, and planned developments, across more than 40 projects.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

