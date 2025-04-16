Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt, industry must boost green aviation fuel with incentives: SpiceJet CMD

Govt, industry must boost green aviation fuel with incentives: SpiceJet CMD

The SpiceJet CMD said at that some point the government and the industry have to get together and create a significant incentive and logistic structure to make SAF

Aviation Fuel

In 2023, the production of SAF stood at around 0.5 million tonnes and the amount has to be increased multiple folds by 2050. | Image: Shutter Stock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government and industry have to come together and create a "significant incentive and logistic structure" for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help reduce carbon emissions, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said on Wednesday.

Discussions have been held with the Prime Minister's Office for allotment of spaces near airports for SAF refineries to save on transportation costs, and also with oil marketing companies, including IOC, BPCL and HPCL, to build a mini refinery for SAF production in their existing refineries, he added.

"I think one of the things that we need to do is to have these SAF refineries, which are relatively simpler, probably closer to airports. If you're really serious about it. We've had this discussion with the PMO as well, that, can you allot spaces, which are close to airports so that the transport cost, which is the largest part of that cost, because you know you have to address these issues," Singh said.

 

The SpiceJet CMD said at that some point the government and the industry have to get together and create a significant incentive and logistic structure to make SAF.

In 2023, the production of SAF stood at around 0.5 million tonnes and the amount has to be increased multiple folds by 2050.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) earlier said it would establish the SAF Registry to accelerate the uptake of the fuel by authoritatively accounting for and reporting emissions reductions from the use of the fuel.

More From This Section

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Ajay Bhushan, Manthan, Manthan 2025

Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed as V-P of investment at AIIB in Beijing

trade, import, export, container, shipping

SEA urges govt to lift ban on de-oiled rice bran exports to clear stock

medicine

Govt bans manufacture, sale of 35 unapproved fixed-dose combination drugs

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

India's travel & tourism sector to grow 7% over next 10 years: WTTC

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing sales down 19% on high prices; supply drops 10% in 8 cities

Topics : SpiceJet logistics Sustainability Aviation fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon