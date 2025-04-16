Hotel companies in India bank on loyalty programmes to attract customers

Hotel companies in India are not only focusing on expanding their presence in the country by increasing the number of properties and are also collaborating with firms to ramp up membership to their loyalty programmes.

One of the recent collaborations is IndiGo’s BluChipRewards and Accor Hotel’s ALL Accor Live Limitless loyalty program, which allows customers to earn and redeem points across IndiGo’s flights and stays in Accor hotels.

Meanwhile, Marriott International in India has partnered HDFC Bank to introduce India’s first co-branded hotel credit card, Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card, said Khushnooma Kapadia, vice-president, marketing, South Asia, Marriott International.

