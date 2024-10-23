Average office rents across top cities breach pre-pandemic levels: Report

Average office rents surpassed pre-pandemic levels (2019) across India’s six major office markets for the first time in 2024, according to a research report by Colliers India, a real estate advisory firm.
Across the country, average rentals rose from Rs 99.5 per square foot in 2019 to Rs 101.3 per square foot in 2024, an increase of 1.8 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Further, the report states, “In the post-pandemic era, demand recovery in the office market has been swift, following a steep ‘V-shaped’ recovery trajectory. After subdued demand in 2020 and 2021, leasing activity had fully bounced back by 2022. Since 2022, each year has witnessed a new all-time-high Grade A office space uptake at the India level. The rental recovery in the Indian office market, albeit relatively slower than the demand recovery trajectory, has finally been fully completed, thus forming an elongated ‘U-shaped’ pattern.”
City-wise, in 2024, office rents in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) surged by 8.3 per cent compared to 2019, the highest in the country. Meanwhile, Pune witnessed the second-highest rise in rents, with office rents increasing by 7.7 per cent.
Cities including Hyderabad and Pune achieved pre-pandemic rental levels in 2022. Bengaluru and Chennai breached 2019 rental levels in 2023, while Delhi NCR and Mumbai completed the recovery cycle in 2024.
Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, office services, India, Colliers, said, “Average rentals across all six major markets have breached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 2024. Although rental growth will vary across cities, the annual increase in average quoted rentals at the end of 2024 is likely to be higher for certain cities like Delhi NCR and Pune compared to other markets.”
Since 2019, Grade A office space has witnessed an uptake of about 264 million square feet. Mehrotra expects the annual space take-up of about 60 million square feet to become the new norm in the medium term “as demand scale-up in Indian commercial real estate solidifies, notwithstanding unforeseen events.”