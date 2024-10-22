Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Indians plan to travel, shop, spend more this festive season: Amex Trendex

Indians plan to travel, shop, spend more this festive season: Amex Trendex

Domestic travel remains popular, with 88 per cent respondents opting for trips within India, while international travel is on the radar for 61 per cent

MMT travel report

Photo: Freepik

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most Indians are planning to travel for leisure and to explore new places during the upcoming festive and holiday season, according to a recent survey conducted by American Express.

The Amex Trendex India report released on Tuesday highlighted that nearly 97 per cent of the respondents in India have travel plans for this holiday season with 33 per cent having already booked their trips.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Almost 63 per cent of respondents cited leisure as the leading motivation for travel, while 54 per cent of the respondents expressed a desire to explore new places and about 27 per cent said they will be travelling to reconnect with family and friends.
 
As many as 94 per cent of the respondents said they are willing to spend more to ensure a convenient and enjoyable travel experience.

The survey also highlighted that 73 per cent of Indians use travel credit card rewards, airline miles, or loyalty points to manage travel costs. While 88 per cent of respondents have a plan to go for domestic travel, international trips are on the agenda for 61 per cent.

Along with travel, holiday shopping, and gifting remain a key focus for Indian adults. As many as 98 per cent of the respondents plan to purchase gifts this season, with family (73 per cent) and friends (65 per cent) being the top recipients.

The study also highlighted that many Indians are also taking advantage of holiday discounts (64 per cent) and sales events (59 per cent), with 49 per cent specifically looking for credit card offers to enhance their shopping experience.

More From This Section

telecom

Trai releases consultation paper on T&C of network authorisations

e-commerce

CCPA sends notices to several quick commerce cos over disclosure violations

Kunal Bahl

Prefer Indicorns over Unicorns for a Indian approach to biz: Kunal Bahl

PremiumThe cash flow from operating activities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listed on stock exchanges has more than halved (fallen 69 per cent) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) even as indices tracking the segment have been surg­ing.

SMEs' operating cash flow fell 69% in FY24; sales and profits outperformed

PremiumThe promise is big: 6G will be 100 times faster than 5G, provide a 10th of its latency, will be more spectrum-efficient, enable haptic communication, integrate artificial intelligence in the network, and make satellite and terrestrial communication s

Generation gap: Will 6G find enough use cases to go where 5G hasn't?


Commenting on the finding, Sanjay Khanna, CEO and country manager of American Express Banking Corp India, said, "Indian consumers are eager to elevate their holiday experiences, from thoughtful gift-giving to unforgettable travel adventures. At American Express, we are committed to making the holiday season more rewarding. Our membership rewards program allows card members to earn and redeem points for everything from travel bookings to shopping, providing unparalleled value. Whether it is selecting the perfect gift or enjoying a holiday getaway, American Express offers exclusive benefits that help make the season even more special."

Also Read

MMT travel report

Movies, reels & celebs: How 44% of Indians pick their travel destinations

British luxury yacht sinks in Sicily storm

UK tycoon Mike Lynch missing: How a luxury yacht sank in freak Sicily storm

china Flag, China

China's senior tourists could be a silver lining for travel companies

passport

Annoyed by visa cancellations? This AI tool boosts approval chances by 80%

Airbnb

Airbnb partners with Financial Crimes Investigators to combat travel scams

Topics : Travel & tourism domestic air travel American Express card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon