Govt decides to scrap export tax on parboiled rice to boost exports

Rice

India also scrapped the 10 per cent export duty on husked brown rice and rice paddy. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

India on Tuesday scrapped the export tax on parboiled rice, the government said in an official order, as inventories in the world's biggest exporter of the grain surged and the country is set to produce a bumper crop after copious monsoon rains.
 
Tuesday's decision to remove the tax follows last month's move to reduce the duty to 10 per cent from 20 per cent to boost exports.
 

Last month India also gave the go ahead for exports of non-basmati white rice to resume. But New Delhi set a floor price for non-basmati white rice exports at $490 a metric ton.
 
 
Bigger rice shipments from India would beef up overall global supplies and soften international prices by forcing other major exporters - such as Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam - to reduce their rates, trade and industry officials said.
 
The decision to remove the export tax on parboiled rice signals the government's confidence about the new season crop, said Dev Garg, vice-president of the Indian Rice Exporters Association.
 
Duty-free exports of parboiled rice would encourage price-sensitive African buyers to step up purchases from India, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters' Association.
 

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

