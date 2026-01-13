Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bank of America arm leases Mumbai office space for ₹1.43 crore a month

Bank of America arm leases Mumbai office space for ₹1.43 crore a month

According to the lease-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, BA Continuum India has leased the space for 10 years and nine months

office space, REIT, GCC

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BA Continuum India Private Limited — a non-banking subsidiary of Bank of America — has leased about 1.11 lakh square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Powai for a monthly rent of Rs 1.43 crore (translating into a monthly rent of Rs 129 per square foot).
 
According to the lease-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, BA Continuum India has leased the space for 10 years and nine months.
 
The lease agreement provides for a rental escalation of 15 per cent, with the first increase effective from October 1, 2027, followed by similar escalations at the end of every subsequent three-year period, each calculated based on the last paid rent, for the remainder of the lease term.
   
The space is located across floors 22 and 23 of Cignus — a grade A commercial complex in Powai situated on a 15-acre land parcel and part of Mumbai-based real estate conglomerate K Raheja Corp’s hospitality arm, Chalet Hotels’ portfolio.
 
BA Continuum India has also paid a security deposit of Rs 8.59 crore and will get 112 car parking spaces as part of the agreement. The lease agreement was registered on December 24, 2025. The lease and rent commenced on January 1, 2026.
 
The transaction can be viewed in the context of an upcycle in India’s office market. Market activity has consistently scaled new highs since 2023, underscoring the strong growth momentum of India’s office market. Leasing volumes touched a fresh peak in 2025 (83.3 million square feet, up 7.8 per cent year-on-year), with multinational corporations accounting for a dominant share of transactions, according to JLL.
 
Despite global uncertainties, the sustained participation of overseas firms reaffirmed India’s standing as a strategic business hub supported by long-term structural tailwinds. The cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai recorded their best-ever year in gross leasing terms, showcasing broad-based and secular demand across multiple industry segments.

More From This Section

gig worker gig economy skill

Govt urges qcom firms to drop '10-minute delivery' branding: Reports

Mumbai's first-ever underground Metro is expected to begin operations in a phased manner starting in October, according to state agency officials. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to become fully operational in 2025. Mumbai metro

Indofast Energy to install 23 battery swapping stations on Mumbai Metro 3

ola electric two wheeler ev

Kolkata electric 2W users honk most, Bengaluru panic-brakes often: Report

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Strengthening critical mineral supply chains vital for India: Vaishnaw

spirits, wine, alcohol

Delhi govt raises sacramental wine quota, excise limits on denatured spirit

Topics : Bank of America office space Office space leasing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance