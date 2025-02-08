Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Big corporates set to lead in tech adoption including AI, data analytics

Big corporates set to lead in tech adoption including AI, data analytics

The report highlighted numerous benefits that technology adoption brings to business, particularly in improving cybersecurity and the customer experience and enhancing employee skills and satisfaction

Artificial intelligence, AI

Artificial intelligence, AI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Big corporates are likely to lead the way in adopting new-age technology such as AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions for improving their bottomline, a report said.

The demand for technologies such as AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow significantly and larger businesses are likely to lead the way in adopting these tools, given their greater capacity for investment, as per the latest Business Technology Report published by CPA Australia.

The report highlighted numerous benefits that technology adoption brings to business, particularly in improving cybersecurity and the customer experience, and enhancing employee skills and satisfaction.

It also emphasised the importance of integrating technology to address emerging challenges, particularly in ESG.

 

"Businesses should focus on expanding their use of technology to monitor emissions, improve supply chain transparency, and engage with stakeholders effectively. This will not only enhance operational efficiency but also assist compliance with evolving regulatory requirements," it said.

Also Read

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk warns AI and drones will dominate future wars. Here's why it matters

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit with France on February 11 in Paris

deepseek artificial intelligence

DeepSeek limits access to its AI model as demand strains capacity

Search in ChatGPT

OpenAI drops sign-in requirement for ChatGPT's web search feature: Details

Amazon Alexa

Amazon could release AI-enhanced Alexa assistant on Feb 26: What to expect

To accelerate technology adoption, it said, businesses need access to affordable and user-friendly solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Governments should therefore consider policies that reduce financial barriers and provide incentives for adopting advanced technologies, it said.

Upskilling employees through training and mentorship is also essential to address the shortage of skilled professionals, it added.

More From This Section

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Pharma exports to touch $65 bn mark by 2030, $350 bn by 2047: Report

steel, steel exports

Firms committed to investing Rs 27,106 cr under PLI scheme for steel: MoS

reit

RBI rate cut: Real estate firms expect mid-housing segments to thrive

PremiumCoal mine, Coal

Sufficient stock to meet summer demand: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy

gold loans

L&T Finance to make gold loan biz foray with Rs 537 crore PFML buy

Topics : artifical intelligence Indian corporates Data analytics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon