L&T Fin to acquire Paul Merchants Finance's gold loan biz for Rs 537 cr

L&T Fin to acquire Paul Merchants Finance's gold loan biz for Rs 537 cr

The agreement is subject to necessary approvals and the fulfilment of all conditions precedent to closing

gold loans

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

L&T Finance Ltd (LTF) is entering the gold loan business through the acquisition of Paul Merchants Finance’s (PMFL) gold loan portfolio in an all-cash deal for a consideration of Rs 537 crore.
 
The agreement is subject to necessary approvals and the fulfilment of all conditions precedent to closing. The business transfer is expected to close by Q2FY26, the lender said in a statement, adding that the acquisition accelerates the gold loan business time-to-scale by 36 months, providing approximately Rs 1,000 crore in assets under management and over 98,000 active customers in an easily integrable business profile.
 
“It also brings approximately 700 employees and 130 branches across states,” the lender said.
   
The gold loan franchise will be an addition to LTF’s portfolio of secured loan products. The proposed acquisition includes a fully operational network and security centre for 24/7 remote monitoring of all gold loan branches located in less-penetrated markets like Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it added.
 
Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO, LTF, said, “The gold loan business undertaking will fill the gap of a secured high-yield product in our portfolio in both rural and urban areas.”

Topics : L&T Finance gold loans

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

