Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Musk warns AI and drones will dominate future wars. Here's why it matters

Musk warns AI and drones will dominate future wars. Here's why it matters

Musk also emphasised the need for the US to accelerate domestic drone production, warning that countries often prepare for past wars rather than future ones

Elon Musk, Musk

Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech billionaire Elon Musk believes the future of warfare will be dominated by artificial intelligence and drones. In a newly released video of his talk last summer at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, Musk shared his insights on how modern conflicts are evolving.
 
"The current war in Ukraine is very much a drone war already," said Musk, 53, who leads Tesla Inc and the social network X. "If there’s a major power war, it’s very much going to be a drone war."
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders USAID staff cut from 10,000 to 300, global aid in limbo

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Democratic AGs challenge Musk's staff access to Americans' personal data

Ramaphosa, South Africa president

S African President Ramaphosa alludes to Trump's threat in speech to nation

US Protest

'Stop attack on democracy': Protesters rally against Trump, Musk across US

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Democrats protest Trump's alleged move giving Musk's team classified info

 

'America must invest in drone warfare'

 
Musk also emphasised the need for the US to accelerate domestic drone production, warning that countries often prepare for past wars rather than future ones. He was speaking in a fireside chat with Brigadier General Shane Reeves, the Military Academy’s Dean of the Academic Board, on August 16, 2024. He later shared the 40-minute conversation on X.
 
 
A self-proclaimed military history enthusiast, Musk urged national leaders to be proactive. "Countries pretty much are geared up to fight the last war, not the next war," he told an audience of military personnel.
 

Musk’s rising influence in Washington, DC

 
Musk's West Point appearance came just before he threw his full support behind Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Since then, he has become a powerful figure in Washington, DC, leading efforts to reform the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
 
Teams from DOGE have already started analysing federal agencies, scrutinizing data systems, and reviewing government spending. The initiative is part of Musk’s push to streamline bureaucracy and enhance efficiency.
 

Starlink: A game-changer for military communication

 
Musk also highlighted SpaceX’s critical role in global defense. Besides launching rockets for Nasa and other partners, the company's Starlink satellite network has become indispensable for Ukraine’s military operations.
 
"Starlink is the backbone of the Ukrainian military communications system because it can’t be blocked by the Russians," Musk said.
 
"On the front lines, all the fiber connections are cut, the cell towers are blown up, the geostationary satellite links are jammed. The only thing that isn’t jammed is Starlink," he added.
 

Musk’s formula for success

 
During his talk, Musk shared his first-principles algorithm, the framework he uses to run his empire of companies. The four steps are:
 
-Make the requirements less dumb
-Remove unnecessary parts or processes
-Optimise
-Go faster
 
He also noted that military procurement processes often become inefficient due to excessive initial requirements, which hinder progress.
 
(With Bloomberg inputs)

More From This Section

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka's fourth IMF tranche of $3 bn to be released soon: Officials

apple, apple logo

Britain orders Apple to give it access to users' encrypted accounts

Flight, plane, Airplane

Search underway in western Alaska as plane with 10 people goes 'missing'

S Iswaran

Former transport minister of Singapore placed in home detention- Here's why

pakistan Flag

Pakistan faces big external financing risks despite economic growth: Fitch

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump artifical intelligence Drones BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon