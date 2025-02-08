Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala govt plans to develop state-owned AI engine for schools this year

Kerala govt plans to develop state-owned AI engine for schools this year

Kadakampally Surendran MLA, Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE and Sunil T T, Director, ICFOSS also spoke during the inaugural session, the statement said

AI technology, artificial intelligence, ML

Representational Image

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After imparting training to school teachers about the use and the inclusion of the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) textbooks, the Kerala government is now planning to develop a state-owned AI engine for schools.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday announced that an AI engine will be developed this year, under the leadership of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), within the academic framework, an official statement said.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the State Camp of Little KITEs at the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) campus here.

 

The minister also announced the completion of the distribution of 29,000 Robotic Kits in schools, undertaken by KITE, the technology arm of the state General Education Department.

The Open Hardware based Robotic Kits, which are deployed to schools by the KITE, comprises of Arduino Uno Rev3, LEDs, SG90 Mini Servo Motor, LDR Light Sensor Module, IR Sensor Module, Active Buzzer Module, Push Button, Bread Board, Jumper wires and Resistors.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Centre doing everything to weaken Constitution, democracy: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Cong MP Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala for 3 day visit to meet local leadership

PremiumEV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Kerala to draw more tax from Rs 15 lakh+ EVs to charge up revenue

Sandosh Kumar, Communist Party of India, CPI

Kerala MP raises concerns of Indians in GCC in RS, seeks inclusive policy

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the State Budget 2024-25 during the Kerala Assembly session | Photo: PTI

State survived financial crisis; welfare schemes unaffected: Kerala FM

Sivankutty also highlighted that instead of isolated success stories, more companies should adopt the example of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Qburst Technologies and Canara Bank, who have contributed from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to make robotic education accessible to all school children in Kerala.

The minister stated that critical facts such as issues arising from excessive use of digital devices by children and combating fake news have been included in the ICT textbooks in school syllabus and it should be addressed more effectively.

Kadakampally Surendran MLA, Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE and Sunil T T, Director, ICFOSS also spoke during the inaugural session, the statement said.

The two-day event also features interactive sessions by Prahlad Vadakkepat from the University of Singapore, Achuthsankar S Nair from the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, University of Kerala and other experts.

Kerala, last year, provided hands-on training in AI for thousands of teachers in state-run schools, which was a first of its kind initiative in the country. It was envisaged to provide them with the necessary AI expertise, official sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Aim to restart cryogenic stage in flight for mission benefits: Isro chief

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

LIVE news: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of 'misusing' electoral machinery for Milkipur bypoll result

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Hope to introduce new income tax bill in Lok Sabha next week: FM Sitharaman

Manik Saha, Manik

Tripura conclave secures business deals worth Rs 3,683 cr for state

A view of the 19-kilometre elevated Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Monday. This will reduce the commute between Dwarka and Gurgaon to 20 minutes.

Uttar Pradesh to invest Rs 50,000 crore on seven new expressway projects

Topics : Kerala AI technology government schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon