Will AI cut working hours? Bill Gates predicts 2-day workweek in a decade

Will AI cut working hours? Bill Gates predicts 2-day workweek in a decade

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bill Gates said advancements in AI would make intelligence freely available and commonplace

Bill Gates

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gates said advancements in AI would make intelligence "freely available and commonplace," improving access to services such as medical advice and education. | (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could significantly reduce working hours, with people potentially working just two or three days a week within the next decade.
 
Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gates said advancements in AI would make intelligence "freely available and commonplace," improving access to services such as medical advice and education. "What will jobs be like? Should we just work two or three days a week?" he asked, adding that humans "won't be needed for most things."
 
This is not the first time Gates has predicted a shorter workweek. In 2023, he suggested that AI-driven productivity gains could eventually lead to a three-day workweek. However, he acknowledged that not all professions would be replaced by AI. 
   

India's work culture at odds with AI predictions

 
Gates' vision contrasts sharply with the prevailing work culture in India, where industry leaders advocate for longer hours. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan have both argued for increased work hours to drive economic growth.
 
Data from the International Labour Organisation shows that India is among the world's most overworked nations, with 51 per cent of its workforce clocking more than 49 hours per week.
 
As AI reshapes the global job market, the impact on working hours is likely to vary across countries, influenced by factors such as economic conditions, population density, and workforce skill levels.

Artificial intelligence Bill Gates jobs Automation

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

