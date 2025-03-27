Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will AI take over jobs? Bill Gates lists three professions that are safe

Will AI take over jobs? Bill Gates lists three professions that are safe

Bill Gates' vision for the future of AI: Warns artificial intelligence will replace many jobs but identifies three professions that will remain essential, at least for now

Bill Gates

Bill Gates (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rise of artificial intelligence is no longer a distant possibility. It is reshaping industries faster than ever imagined. While AI promises efficiency and innovation, it also sparks concerns about widespread job displacement. Tech billionaire Bill Gates has warned that AI will automate many roles, leaving countless workers at risk. However, not all professions will succumb to AI’s dominance.
 
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show, Gates identified three key fields that, at least for now, remain beyond AI’s reach.
 

Coders: Architects of AI

 
Ironically, the people responsible for developing AI systems are among those whose jobs remain secure. While AI can generate code, it lacks the precision, adaptability, and problem-solving abilities required for complex software development. Gates believed human programmers will continue to play a critical role in refining, debugging, and advancing AI itself. In other words, AI may assist in coding, but it still needs skilled professionals to guide its evolution.
 
 

Energy experts

 
The energy sector is complex for AI to handle independently. From oil and nuclear power to renewable energy solutions, industry experts must navigate regulatory challenges, develop sustainable strategies, and respond to unpredictable global demands. While AI can enhance efficiency and provide analytical insights, Gates said that human decision-making remains irreplaceable — especially in crisis management and long-term energy planning. For now, energy professionals continue to be indispensable. 
 

Assisting biologists

 
In medical research and scientific discovery, biologists rely on intuition, creativity, and critical thinking — skills AI has yet to master. While AI can process vast datasets and aid in disease diagnosis, it cannot formulate groundbreaking hypotheses or make intuitive leaps that drive scientific breakthroughs. Gates predicted that biologists will remain essential in pushing the boundaries of medicine and understanding life’s complexities, with AI serving as a powerful tool rather than a replacement.
 

Future of work: Adapt or be replaced

 
While these professions appear safe for now, Gates acknowledged that AI’s impact on the job market will continue to evolve in ways we cannot yet predict. Just as past technological revolutions reshaped industries, AI will redefine the skills that remain valuable. Those working in coding, energy, and biology may have some job security, but for everyone else, the message is clear: “Adapt, innovate, and prepare for a future where AI is not just a tool, but a competitor”.

More From This Section

Gaza protest

Thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza in rare call to end Hamas's rule

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Brazil's Bolsonaro to face trial over coup plan; here's what happens next

Pete Hegseth

Trump security team's private data and passwords exposed in online leaks

Shigeru Ishiba

Japan considering 'all options' to address US auto tariffs, says PM Ishiba

Wikipedia

US states move to ban or restrict use of dyes used in candies, cereal

Topics : Bill Gates artifical intelligence BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyNewgen Software Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon