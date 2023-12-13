Sensex (-0.25%)
Blue-collar workforce in India saw 7% rise in hiring in 2023: Indeed report

Indeed, a global hiring and matching platform, surveyed 1,223 employers, 2,671 blue-collar jobseekers, and 2637 white-collar jobseekers

workers, jobs, skills, labour, employers, manufacturing, economy, demographic, workforce

Kolkata was the leading metro city, showing growth in hiring

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
The blue-collar workforce in India saw a rise of 7.40 per cent in hiring in 2023, Indeed, a global hiring and matching platform, reported in its year-end report. The study, conducted between January and November, 2023, included 1,223 employers, 2,671 blue-collar jobseekers, and 2637 white-collar jobseekers.

The company, introducing the second edition of its blue-collar hiring tracker (BHT), stated that logistics, construction and real estate, and tourism and hospitality emerged as the top sectors for lucrative job opportunities. The survey showed that Kolkata was the leading metro city, showing growth in hiring, followed by Pune and Chandigarh.
The survey stated: "Several factors, including the growth of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), urbanisation, infrastructure development, expansion of the service sector, and a cost-effective labour market, are contributing to the thriving job growth in these cities."

The company's survey further showed that 49 per cent of blue-collar employers wanted to hire Gen Z candidates (aged below 26), while 41 per cent of white-collar employers sought out millennial recruits (aged 27-41). The survey stated: "Hard skills that employers prioritise include driving (53 per cent), knowledge and operation of machines equipment (33 per cent), while soft skills include teamwork (79 per cent) and communication (79 per cent)."

The company's year-end report revealed that employers hired the most for entry-level positions. The survey findings also showed that employers are ready to embrace next-generation technologies, as 42 per cent of the employers indicated their interest in commencing integration with AI in 2024, and 19 per cent of the employers conveyed that they have already put them into effect.

Sashi Kumar, head of sales at Indeed India, said, "2023 showcased substantial hiring growth, especially in Tier-II cities. Looking to 2024, organisations embracing new tech emphasise the need for upskilling among job seekers for a brighter future."

blue collar jobs working capital Hiring urban employment employment growth unemployment

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

