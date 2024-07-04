Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Bright future for air cargo sector, needs faster turnaround time'

While passenger traffic has recovered after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, air cargo is yet to fully recover to the pre-Covid levels

air cargo airplane aviation

In 2023-24, the air cargo handled in the country was a little over 3,360,000 tonnes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To tap the potential of the country's air cargo sector, the focus should be on further improving processes as well as ensuring faster turnaround time, a senior government official said on Thursday. "The government is working on developing logistics hubs," he added.
Piyush Srivastava, Senior Economic Advisor at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that the air cargo sector has a bright future and the number of freighters in the country is expected to rise. Currently, Indian carriers have around 18 freighters.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"There will be a focus on further improving the ease of doing business and faster turnaround time in the air cargo sector," he said while speaking at the conference organised by the ACFI (Air Cargo Forum India) in the national capital.
While passenger traffic has recovered after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, air cargo is yet to fully recover to the pre-Covid levels. In 2023-24, the air cargo handled in the country was a little over 3,360,000 tonnes.
Surendra Kumar Ahirwar, Joint Secretary at DPIIT, said, "A lot of movement is happening on the logistics side, including the skilling of people." He also said that there is sub-optimal utilisation of existing air cargo facilities and emphasised the need for developing hubs as part of the logistics infrastructure.
According to ACFI President Yashpal Sharma, "The air cargo sector accounts for nearly 10 per cent of domestic carriers' revenues." Citing market research reports, he said the country's air freight market is estimated to grow to $16.37 billion by 2027.
"Also, the plans to establish air transport shipment hubs at major airports are expected to drive the industry's growth," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cochin Shipyard

Udupi Cochin Shipyard bags Rs 1,100 cr order for eight cargo vessels

air cargo airplane aviation

Road network expansion to pose big challenge for air cargo: IndiGo

The additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals may need up to ~14,000 cr private funding

Cargo traffic across major ports rises over 3% to 72.04 mn tonnes in May

Cargo, logistics, exports

Trade strains boost cargo freights at pace recalling Covid 'chaos'

Maersk

Red Sea crisis to cause 15-20% industry capacity loss, says Maersk

Topics : Cargo industry civil aviation policy civil aviation sector Cargo logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon