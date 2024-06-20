Bulk drug imports grow by 13.06% in April-May as prices cool off

Imports of bulk drugs grew by 13.06 per cent in the first two months of the 2024-25 financial year as the prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or bulk drugs are low at this moment. Industry insiders claim that Indian pharma players are stocking up on APIs while the prices remain low.

Data culled from the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) shows that in April and May 2024 India imported bulk drugs worth $1.44 billion, up from $1.27 billion in April and May 2023, indicating a 13 per cent jump. In May alone, India imported bulk drugs and intermediates worth $763.43 million, up 8.67 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Uday Bhaskar, director general of Pharmexcil, told Business Standard that, “Benefits of a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme take time to kick in, but it is a move in the right direction. Not just for APIs, but Indian companies depend on China for KSMs, chemicals, solvents, etc. Therefore, one thing or the other gets imported.”

API prices have seen some cooling off in the last two to three months – for example, prices of paracetamol API have come down to Rs 250 per kg from Rs 600 per kg some time back. During Covid-19, these prices were as high as Rs 900 per kg. Prices of APIs of some antibiotics like meropenem are also down to around Rs 45,000-50,000 per kg from Rs 75,000-80,000 per kg a few months back.

A Gujarat-based mid-sized formulation maker told Business Standard that with the rise in local production of APIs, thanks to the PLI, the demand for some APIs from China had reduced. This led to a price fall. “However, if there is a rise in imports now, it may be a result of that as local formulation players are stocking up,” he said. As such, industry insiders agree that China tends to slash prices of certain chemicals and key starting materials (KSMs) whenever there is some growth in production in the Indian local industry.

India, in fact, started making KSMs for penicillin G and clavulanic acid recently, after production of these key materials was stopped about three decades ago. These are used for making antibiotics and combination drugs. Aurobindo Pharma and Kinvan are coming up with the penicillin G KSM and clavulanic acid KSM respectively.

India is highly dependent on China for bulk drugs.

According to data from Pharmexcil, China had the highest share when it comes to imports of pharmaceutical products (which includes bulk drugs, formulations, surgicals, vaccines, etc) in 2023-24 at 43.45 per cent.

The US, in contrast, accounted for a 9.12 per cent share of pharma imports, followed by Germany at 5.06 per cent. India imported pharma products worth $3.6 billion in 2023-24 from China. While imports from China grew by 2.57 per cent, imports from the US fell by 7.8 per cent. Imports from Germany, however, saw a sharp rise of 27.21 per cent.

As for bulk drugs PLI, the target for investments in FY24 was Rs 809 crore. Instead, around Rs 1,195 crore investment was achieved till December 2023, showed government data. Cumulatively, till December last year, Rs 3,586 crore was invested under the PLI scheme for bulk drugs, which has a total outlay of Rs 8,500 crore.

Production or sales of bulk drugs under PLI in FY24 (up to December) was Rs 309 crore, and cumulatively around Rs 844 crore of sales has happened for bulk drugs produced under the scheme. The Centre targets Rs 46,400 crore sales of bulk drugs under the PLI.

As of November, under the PLI scheme for bulk drugs, there were no takers for eight out of the 41 products. That had resulted in an unallocated incentive outlay of Rs 1,655 crore, out of the total allocation of Rs 8,500 crore. Some companies were not able to claim incentives in time due to delay in commissioning of projects.

It is learnt that the department had also observed the issue of dumping with respect to certain drugs that are being manufactured under the PLI scheme.