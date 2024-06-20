Trai calls for reliable audience measurement system for radio, OTT, TV

Trai said TV distribution platforms should be incentivised to develop affordable packages

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has advised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to set up a reliable and transparent audience measurement and rating system for television, radio, and OTT broadcasting services, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Trai, in its ‘Recommendations on Inputs for Formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024’, proposed an overhaul of India’s current audience measurement system.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) serves as the official TV viewership measurement entity, yet there is currently no unified third-party system for digital and radio platforms.

Trai has proposed expanding the audience measurement system’s sample size to better reflect India’s diversity. It also proposed fostering competitiveness among multiple rating agencies to improve the quality of audience measurement, the report said.

Additionally, the regulator emphasised the importance of using return path data (RPD) and other advanced technologies to enhance the precision of data collection.

Infrastructure sharing

The Trai said that prioritising the granting of ‘infrastructure status’ to the broadcasting sector is essential to attract capital for investing in newer technologies.

The regulatory body highlighted the importance of promoting infrastructure sharing of broadcasting equipment and transport streams among service providers in the broadcasting and cable television sectors. It further suggested leveraging telecom infrastructure for broadcasting services, the report said.

Trai also recommended simplifying Right of Way (RoW) procedures and standardising RoW charges across all states for cable laying and tower erection. This could be achieved through a unified clearance process and centralised payment system, the report said.

Establishment of institutional framework

Additionally, Trai has urged the establishment of an institutional framework in collaboration with the National Statistical Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This framework aims to assess the broadcasting sector’s economic impact on India by measuring parameters such as gross output, value addition, revenue generation, employment creation, subscription figures, and other indirect economic contributions, the report stated.

Although the precise economic contribution of the broadcasting sector is not quantified, Trai highlighted that the combined GDP share of trade, hotels, transport, communication, and broadcasting sectors amounted to 17.57 per cent for the financial year 2023–2024.

Subsidised bundled plans or TV

It has requested the broadcasting ministry to create subsidised bundled plans via the Public Service Broadcaster for offering ‘DD Free Dish’ services, which include television sets, to marginalised, tribal, and economically weaker groups, the report said.

According to Trai, TV distribution platforms should be incentivised to develop affordable packages, curate content for underserved rural areas, and repurpose inactive set-top boxes through suitable incentive programmes.

The report said Trai also proposed promoting research and development (R&D) and protecting intellectual property rights in the broadcasting sector, as well as fostering the adoption of new technologies such as indigenous broadcasting technologies and equipment.