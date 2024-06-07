RBI proposes to revise bulk deposits limit for banks to Rs 3 crore

According to analysts, the change in definition is not likely to result in major changes for the banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to revise the definition of bulk deposits limit for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) and small finance banks (SFBs) to Rs 3 crore.

The limit for bulk deposits was increased in 2019 for SCBs and SFBs as "single rupee term deposits of Rs 2 crore and above" from Rs 1 crore.

Likewise, the bulk deposits limit for local area banks has been proposed to be Rs 1 crore or above, as applicable to regional rural banks (RRBs).





Speaking at the post-policy press conference, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said that it is based on a routine review and is likely to ensure better asset-liability management for the lenders and also help them classify bulk and retail deposits.

“Rationalising the definition of bulk deposits from the existing Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore will facilitate a better asset-liability match for SCBs by reducing sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations,” said Dinesh Khara, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI).

Speaking on the impact of the revision on the cost of funds, Swaminathan J said that even if there is a likely impact on specific entities, the banking system is not likely to be affected.

“Whether it is likely to increase the cost of deposits is something which will be purely entity-dependent. (It will depend on) to what extent they (entities) are dependent and in what segment they play. So, there may not be any systemic impact in our view. But certain entities may have either a beneficial or a detrimental impact, depending upon how their liability side is managed. But we don't expect any systemic impact on account of this change,” Swaminathan said.

According to analysts, the change in definition is not likely to result in major changes for the banks.

Shivaji Thapliyal, head of research at Yes Securities, said, “We do not think the change in definition of bulk deposits from the earlier threshold of Rs 20 million (2 crore) changes anything significantly on the ground in terms of the need for retailising or granularising the liability profile for banks. We note that deposits as small as Rs 10 million (1 crore) can come from rate shoppers and can prove to be fickle, akin to a deposit that may be officially defined as a bulk deposit.”