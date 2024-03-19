Stocks to Watch: TCS, Aditya Birla Sun Life, L&T Finance, Tata Steel, SBI

Stocks to Watch on March 19: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start lower on Tuesday as Asian markets trade muted ahead of central bank decisions from Japan and Australia today. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 76 points at 22,059 over Nifty futures’ last close.

Nikkei dipped 0.7 per cent as all eyes remain on the BOJ amid bets that the central bank could end its negative interest rate policy after 17 years. Hang Seng and Kospi too fell over 1 per cent each.

In the US overnight, stocks rebounded with the Dow adding 0.2 per cent and S&P 500 0.63 per cent. Nasdaq added 0.8 per cent.

Stocks that may see action today:

TCS: Tata Sons is set to divest a 0.65 per cent stake in in TCS on Tuesday in the open market, according to a term sheet. It will offload 23.4 million shares at a floor price of Rs 4,001.

Separately, TCS is planning to increase salaries by an average of 7-8 per cent for its offsite employees and 2-4 per cent for its onsite staffers in 2024-25. High performers can expect a raise of 12-15 per cent.

Popular Vehicles and Services: The stock will make its debut on bourses today against an issue price of Rs 295.



Bharti Airtel, SBI, L&T, others: Jefferies has identified 11 stocks set to benefit from long-term macro trends like capital expenditures, government manufacturing initiatives, and financialisation. The brokerage expects these equities to more than double by 2029. Check here

L&T Finance Holdings: Its board has approved raising up to Rs 1.01 lakh crore via NCDs in one or more tranches.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel UK said it will cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant in Wales after a deterioration of operational stability. It said it will increase coke imports to offset the impact of the coke oven closures.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Its promoters will divest 11.47 per cent stake (33 million shares) in the company through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route from March 19-20, 2024. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 450 per share. This is a discount of 5 per cent to the current market price.

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets: The demerged entity of Shipping Corporation will debut on exchanges today under the T2T category after receiving final listing and trading approval for its 46 crore shares of Rs 10 each from the BSE and NSE, as per reports.

Genesys International: Its consortium with Veritas (India) has received a letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 156 crore from the BMC.

HG Infra Engineering: The company in a JV with Stockwell Solar Services has received a LoA for a project worth Rs 1,026 crore from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

IOL Chemicals: It has successfully completed Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency's (ANVISA) GMP audit of all its 10 API units in Punjab with no observations.

Nibe: The company has won an order of Rs 21 crore from Larsen and Toubro for assemblies and sub-assemblies of heavy structures including construction gabion walls.