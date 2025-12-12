Cabinet clears Atomic Energy Bill to open civil nuclear power to pvt firms

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood to have approved the Atomic Energy Bill that seeks to introduce legislative amendments for opening up the civil nuclear power sector for private participation.
What laws does the bill seek to amend to enable private participation?
The bill paves the way for amending two existing legislations, including the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010, tweaking clauses that are believed to deter private companies, including foreign technology and equipment suppliers, in the current form.
How does this fit into the government’s 100 GW nuclear target by 2047?
This is part of the government's efforts to reach 100 gigawatt (GW) nuclear power capacity by 2047. The legislative amendments will also facilitate implementation of the Nuclear Energy Mission announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in February.
Also Read
What is the SHANTI Bill and what has the government said on its drafting?
The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy (SHANTI) Bill was listed as part of the legislative agenda of the ongoing Parliament session. Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said in Parliament last week the bill is at an advanced stage of drafting and final comments from ministries are being incorporated.
Why is private participation seen as necessary under the current legal framework?
The Atomic Energy Act currently does not allow participation of the private sector or even state governments, while substantial technical and financial resources will be required for accelerated deployment of 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, a high-level panel had said in its report in June.
What are private suppliers concerned about under the CLND Act?
While private sector participation is expected to bring in the capital and efficiency in construction required for setting up nuclear power plants, suppliers and potential operators are currently apprehensive about the provisions of the CLND Act due to uncertainty about the extent of liability.
What operational changes are being considered under the Atomic Energy Act?
Through the legislative changes, the government is seeking to allow any company, rather than only a central government-owned firm, to operate nuclear plants under licence and also handle fuel cycle activities. The changes also come against the backdrop of suggestions to distance the government from the process of tariff regulation of nuclear projects.
What changes are being considered to supplier liability and the definition of supplier?
For changes in the CLND Act, the government has been looking at recommendations on capping the liability of the supplier, apart from changing the definition of a supplier to focus exclusively on providers of critical equipment. Apart from setting up plants and generation of power, the legislative change is also expected to open up areas such as exploration and mining of critical minerals and fuel fabrication.