Friday, December 12, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Brookfield to invest $1 bn to develop Asia's largest GCC in Maharashtra

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to develop Asia's largest GCC in Maharashtra

The 2 million sq ft campus, set for 2029 completion, will create over 30,000 jobs and house a multinational bank's GCC

Brookfield

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brookfield Asset Management will invest $1 billion to develop Asia’s largest global capability centre (GCC) in Mumbai’s Powai, the New York-based global alternative asset manager said in a statement on Friday.
 
The infrastructure arm of Canada’s investment firm will develop the campus across six acres of land with a total lettable area of 2 million square feet (msf). The development will house a GCC for a multinational bank for a 20-year term, it said.
 
The project is expected to be completed by 2029, creating over 30,000 jobs. It is being developed through an agreement between Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and a venture led by Brookfield, along with its partner B. S. Sharma.
   
Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “Maharashtra’s continued focus on talent, infrastructure and a supportive business environment is strengthening the state’s position as a destination for global capability centres. Developments such as these reflect the growing confidence in Maharashtra’s trajectory, and we remain committed to ensuring that global enterprises find a stable, future-ready ecosystem as they expand their presence here.”
 
The state announced a GCC Policy earlier this year, valid till financial year 2029-30. The policy is aimed at attracting 400 new GCCs, creating over 4 lakh high-skilled jobs, and attracting incremental investment worth Rs 50,600 crore by offering incentives like land, capital subsidies, and reimbursements. Fadnavis added that the Brookfield move builds on this momentum and is designed to attract large-scale, high-value operations that generate skilled employment and long-term economic growth.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to build GCC facility in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

TCS

AI-driven growth of TCS makes its M&A strategy more aggressivepremium

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel outlines strategy to offset higher iron ore costs post-2030premium

OpenAI

Disney invests $1 bn in OpenAI, to license characters for Sora video tool

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk challenges HC order permitting Dr Reddy's semaglutide exportspremium

 
Brookfield noted that the development reflects the strong confidence global businesses have in Maharashtra and Mumbai’s pro-investment environment, supported by the state’s focus on infrastructure, ease of doing business, and talent development. The project will be built to market-leading sustainability standards with a commitment to source 100 per cent green power. “It will further strengthen Mumbai’s position as a premier hub for GCCs,” the firm added.
 
In 2024, Brookfield had commissioned a similar build-to-suit tower in Pune, Maharashtra, for the GCC of a large financial services corporation. In Mumbai, Brookfield now owns over $4 billion of real estate projects. Brookfield is one of the largest office owners and operators in India with approximately 55 msf across seven cities in India.
 
The company had in May this year announced plans to triple its India investments to $100 billion within five years, having invested $12 billion in infrastructure assets like gas pipelines, telecom tower assets and data centres, $12 billion in real estate including offices and hotels, and $3 billion in clean energy projects. Earlier this year, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MMRDA to bring in $12 billion of investments into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In June 2025, it acquired a 2.1-acre parcel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to create a grade-A mixed-use property.
 
Ankur Gupta, deputy chief investment officer and head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, real estate, Brookfield, said, “We are pleased to undertake this iconic development, setting a new benchmark for the office sector in Asia. The scale of this project validates Maharashtra’s leadership position as a GCC hub for large multinational corporates.”
 
The company believes that the proposed development benefits from its strategic location within Powai’s established mixed-use ecosystem, offering strong connectivity, access to social infrastructure, and a thriving talent catchment that continues to make it one of Mumbai’s most sought-after urban districts. According to Anarock, a property consultancy firm, the average office rent in Powai hovers around Rs 110-180 per square foot per month.
 
Additionally, over the last few years, GCCs have been driving office demand across the country. According to Savills India, GCCs leased 112 msf of office space between 2020 and 2024, with Mumbai (8 per cent) and Pune (14 per cent) together accounting for 22 per cent of the total leasing. During the same period, Mumbai witnessed the highest office leasing by BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) GCCs, despite Bengaluru having the deepest BFSI talent pool.
 
Further, India is projected to see 180 msf of office absorption through GCCs between 2025 and 2030 under a realistic growth scenario.

More From This Section

Real estate

India's top real estate developers step up push into plotted developmentpremium

coal mines

Cabinet okays CoalSETU window, linkage holders can export 50% coal

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

A curious case of duopolies: IndiGo crisis exposes cracks across sectors

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

Maharashtra move to overhaul pagdi system set to revive stalled projectspremium

MSMEs, textile

RE adoption rises in textile sector, but challenges persist: Report

Topics : Company News Brookfield foreign investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon