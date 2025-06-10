Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Capgemini to help Dai-ichi Life set up GCC in India for digital boost

Capgemini to help Dai-ichi Life set up GCC in India for digital boost

Dai-ichi Life signs multi-year pact with Capgemini to build a global capability centre in India to accelerate digital transformation and tap into advanced tech talent

Capgemini will bring its end-to-end capabilities at scale, including its strong presence and delivery track record in Japan.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Capgemini and Dai-ichi Life Holdings have signed a multi-year agreement to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in India to tap local talent and support the IT and digital strategies of the Japanese life insurer.
 
This strategic collaboration with Capgemini will leverage a broad spectrum of the GCC’s digital capabilities, including advanced software development, infrastructure modernisation, AI and data solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures.
 
“By adopting a Build-Operate-Transfer model, we are not only accelerating our digital transformation but also laying the foundation for in-house expertise in critical areas such as AI, data, and cybersecurity,” said Tetsuya Kikuta, President and CEO at Dai-ichi Life.
   
Capgemini will bring its end-to-end capabilities at scale, including its strong presence and delivery track record in Japan, the Asia-Pacific region and globally, to enable Dai-ichi Life Group’s transformation agenda.
 
“Today, customer service remains one of the most powerful tools for encouraging loyalty and shaping brand perception, and this is increasingly enabled through technology,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

