Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CBDT issues SOP to track capital gains from JDAs, reports due Oct 31

CBDT issues SOP to track capital gains from JDAs, reports due Oct 31

CBDT has issued an SOP for field officers to track capital gains from JDAs using RERA data, cross-checking with ITRs and requiring reports to be submitted by October 31, 2025

CBDT, STAFF

A JDA typically involves a landowner transferring land to a builder in exchange for flats or monetary consideration.

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for assessing capital gains on Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) under Section 45(5A) of the Income Tax Act, in a move aimed at plugging revenue leakages in the real estate sector. The office memorandum was issued by the tax department on September 15.
 
The SOP requires field officers to use Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) portals to identify JDA projects, match them with income tax return (ITR) filings, and check disclosures in the capital gains schedule. In cases of non-disclosure, notices will be issued under Section 131(1A) to seek explanations and supporting documents.
   
The framework draws on practices adopted by the Kolkata investigation wing, which successfully used regulatory data and cross-verification with tax returns to detect undisclosed gains. All directorates have been asked to implement the model nationwide and submit reports by October 31, 2025.
 
According to Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory, the SOP requires the tax officer to download the ITR for the year in which the completion certificate was issued. This, he said, may lead to unnecessary summons, as taxpayers might have sold earlier.
 
“Issuing summons in such genuine cases would be a problem as a summon is an investigative procedure and for genuine cases, investigative provisions should not be invoked. Therefore it is suggested that rather than issuing summons, the IT department should first scrutinise all the returns from the date of the agreement to the date of completion and try to match with the agreement,” Jalan said. “If at all enquiry is required, let it be done as a specific enquiry under Section 143(3) or even reopening an assessment under Section 148 and any other provision. This would be a better method in such cases,” he added.
 
A JDA typically involves a landowner transferring land to a builder in exchange for flats or monetary consideration. Such transactions are treated as a transfer of capital assets and attract capital gains tax. Before 2017, the liability arose when the agreement was signed, creating hardship for landowners who had not yet received flats or money. Section 45(5A), introduced through the Finance Act, 2017, shifted the tax incidence to the year when the project’s completion certificate is issued.

More From This Section

steelmakers, steel

Steel ministry clears ₹5,000 cr scheme to boost low-emission operations

Digital platforms &amp; changing engagement models

AI and automation top priorities for Indian corporate treasuries: EY

Jay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

Global AI standards to be adopted once finalised: Consumer Affairs secy

Ozempic, weight loss drug

India's bulk drug makers start preparing for Ozempic patent expiry

Topics : Income tax CBDT Capital Gains JDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon