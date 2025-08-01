Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Direct tax disputes soar 198% amid rising vacancies in revenue dept

Direct tax disputes soar 198% amid rising vacancies in revenue dept

In indirect taxes, the number of cases went up from 1.13 lakh to 1.26 lakh, and the value involved more than doubled to ₹7.4 trillion during the same period

tax

The committee noted that there are considerable numbers of vacancies in both CBDT and CBIC. In some posts, there are 100% vacancies. | Representational

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s tax dispute burden is rising sharply, despite multiple policy interventions aimed at streamlining compliance and reducing litigation. The Standing Committee on Finance, in its latest report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, flagged a 198% jump in the amount of disputed direct taxes over two years.
 
As per the report, appeals in direct tax cases rose from 51,567 in 2021–22 to 64,311 in 2023–24, while the disputed amount ballooned from ₹6.64 trillion to ₹14.21 trillion, marking a 198 per cent increase. At the Income Tax Appellate Authority, the contested sum almost tripled in one year — from ₹2.89 trillion in 2022–23 to ₹8.56 trillion in 2023–24.
 
 
In indirect taxes, the number of cases went up from 1.13 lakh to 1.26 lakh, and the value involved more than doubled to ₹7.4 trillion  during the same period.
 
"Considering this data, it seems that the various measures taken by the Government to reduce tax litigation have not yielded the desired results so far..... The Committee feel that it is imperative to further enhance the focus on tax dispute redressal mechanisms and take additional measures in this regard," the report said. It highlighted that no assessment of the best practices by different countries for mitigating tax dispute burdens has been undertaken by CBDT. 
 
The Committee also took note of the “slow pace of disposal of cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” pointing out that “only 45 cases have been disposed of so far” since the law came into force.

Also Read

GST

After HDFC Life, insurers brace for Rs 5,500 cr GST demands amid scrutiny

Volkswagen

Here're carmakers embroiled in $6 billion of tax disputes in India

SACH vs AUCH

South Africa champions vs Australia champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025: Short departs; 130 up for AUS

digital public infrastructure

Misaligned incentives threaten to upset India's digital infra apple cartpremium

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Trump team 'frustrated' with India over trade, says US Treasury Secy

 
Alongside rising litigation, the Committee raised concerns over the significant staff shortages in both the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
 
"For instance, in CBIC, against a total of 36,859 vacancies, only 4,653 officers were recruited in 2024 and 8,912 vacancies have been reported to SSC for future recruitment. This still leaves a substantial gap in sanctioned versus working strength, particularly at the crucial Inspector level which perpetuates a substantial impediment to the efficacy of field enforcement and seamless delivery of taxpayer services," the report stated. 
 
The committee noted that there are considerable numbers of vacancies in both CBDT and CBIC. In some posts, there are 100% vacancies. Even for the crucial post of Inspector of Central Excise, there are 7,744 vacancies. Such vacancies may be hampering the smooth functioning of the organizations and providing optimum services to the taxpayers. 
 
The Committee flagged persistent challenges in tackling GST evasion and fake invoicing, despite the deployment of advanced analytics and AI-based tools. 
 
"There were 12,574 GST evasion cases in 2021-22, which increased to 20,582 in 2023-24. Similarly, fraudulent ITC cases rose from 5,966 in 2021-22 to 9,190 in 2023-24. During the study visit of the Committee to Chennai and Mumbai, in Nov.2024, it emerged that fraudulent ITC cases are a significant challenge in GST, requiring urgent attention to curb it," the report stated. 

More From This Section

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

RBI's net short dollar position in forwards dips to $60.29 bn by June-end

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank to charge payment aggregators for UPI transactions from August 1

consumption, Credit, consumer durable loans, finance

Credit growth dips sharply in June as farm, NBFC offtake weakens: RBIpremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Muted response to RBI's VRRR as overnight rates rise, reducing arbitrage

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI unlikely to revive daily fixed-rate lending despite market demand

Topics : Indirect Tax tax disputes CBDT tax compliance GST evasion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon