Home / Industry / News / CBIC chief to meet industry bodies on implementation of GST reforms

CBIC chief to meet industry bodies on implementation of GST reforms

On September 11, the CBIC chief will also meet representatives of the hospitality, renewable energy, construction sectors and the fibre and textile association

The objective is to ensure their smooth implementation, address technical queries and ensure wider dissemination of these reform measures, sources said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

To ensure smooth implementation of the GST reform, CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal will be meeting representatives from various sectors, like industry chambers, beginning on Wednesday.

The GST council in its 56th meeting last week decided to make Goods and Services Tax (GST) a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent against the current four-slab regime of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, plus a compensation Cess.

The new rates will be effective September 22.

Sources said the CBIC chief will meet various trade bodies and industries, including Assocham, Ficci, CII and PHDCCI, on September 10 to discuss the GST reforms, rate rationalisation and their implementation.

 

The chairman would also be meeting representatives of the consumer electronics sector, FMCG, common man items, handicrafts, sports goods, toys, miscellaneous sector, and the medical/pharma sector on Wednesday.

On September 11, the CBIC chief will also meet representatives of the hospitality, renewable energy, construction sectors and the fibre and textile association.

On September 12, a meeting has been scheduled with various associations of the automobile and transport Sector, leather, food, insurance and agriculture sectors.

The objective is to ensure their smooth implementation, address technical queries and ensure wider dissemination of these reform measures, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

