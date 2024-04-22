CCI launches study into effects of artificial intelligence on competition

India currently lacks a dedicated policy framework to govern AI, amid growing concerns about the potential harms and risks associated with the technology. Photo: Bloomberg

The Competition Commission of India has launched a study on the impacts of artificial intelligence on competition, efficiency, and innovation in key user industries, a press statement said.

"The transformative capabilities of AI have significant pro-competitive potential; at the same time, there may be competition concerns emanating from the use of AI," the CCI stated.

The study has been launched as a knowledge-building exercise, the Commission said, to develop an in-depth understanding of the emerging competition dynamics in the development ecosystems of AI systems.

It aims to understand the landscape and application of AI in Indian markets, examine existing legislations worldwide and in India, and ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application in markets.

The antitrust watchdog plans to engage with stakeholders to explore the scope and nature of AI use cases and their effects on competition.

The study will collect data from technology firms, investors, start-ups, industry associations, independent developers, and customer firms.

Stating the objectives of the study, the CCI said it would aim to understand certain key AI systems and markets, ecosystems, including AI actors, stakeholders, essential inputs and resources, value chains, market structures, and parameters of competition.

The CCI has issued a request for proposals from agencies to conduct the market study. The deadline for submissions is 3 June 2024.

Meanwhile, a high-powered committee led by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India is developing a framework for artificial intelligence. This committee includes representatives from various ministries, academia, industry associations such as NASSCOM, and think tanks like the Indian Software Product Industry Round Table.

Sources indicate that dedicated regulation or a comprehensive framework for AI is expected to be introduced after the Lok Sabha elections.

India currently lacks a dedicated policy framework to govern AI, amid growing concerns about the potential harms and risks associated with the technology.

Previously, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued advisories asking intermediaries and AI platforms to manage the risks arising from the use of AI and to ensure that biases in their models do not adversely affect Indian users.

Discussions around AI had started in the government around 2018 when the NITI Aayog released a paper titled "National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence."

Among other recommendations, NITI Aayog emphasised the appropriate handling of data, ensuring privacy and security through the establishment of data protection frameworks, and the creation of sectoral regulatory frameworks.