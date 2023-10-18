close
Cement cos in race to increase capacity with lowest cost producer tag

ESG targets, intensified competition for market share and preparedness for a price war are likely factors influencing cost decisions

cement companies

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
India's leading cement manufacturers are gearing up to add over 200 million tonnes of new capacity in the coming years, aiming for cost leadership through a variety of measures. These range from optimising supply chains and raw materials to efficient energy usage and capital costs.

Companies like Adani Cement, Shree Cement, Dalmia Cement, and JSW Cement have recently revealed plans to enhance cost efficiency in areas such as supply chain management, energy consumption, and employee expenses. The move is partly a proactive strategy to control costs in the face of potential market share battles.

Dalmia Cement, for example, aims to expand its current production capacity of 43.7 million tonnes per annum to between 110 and 130 million tonnes by 2031. In a presentation last week, Dalmia asserted its position as India's lowest-cost cement producer, claiming it could add capacity at just $40 per tonne.

Shree Cement and Adani Cement also harbour similar ambitions. An earlier interaction with a senior official from Adani Cement revealed that the company foresees additional savings as it doubles its capacity to 140 million tonnes, anticipating an added cost benefit of Rs 40 to 50 per tonne.

In its financial year 23 annual report, Shree Cement highlighted how airlifting materials on occasion has helped shorten the overall project timeline and reduce costs. Moreover, since the change in promoter holdings in September 2022, Ambuja Cement and ACC have optimised warehousing space, resulting in "very good savings," according to the senior official quoted earlier.

Companies are also securing long-term agreements with raw material suppliers. Nilesh Narwekar, chief executive officer for JSW Cement, mentioned that annual tie-ups for coal and petcoke contribute to attractive pricing.

Ravleen Sethi, associate director for CARE Edge, observed that adopting cost-efficient measures helps cement companies meet both financial and sustainability targets. "Costs are currently volatile and although price increases have occurred, their sustainability remains to be seen. Hence, players are increasingly focusing on cost reduction and optimisation," she said.

Additionally, the industry is increasingly turning to sustainable alternatives like waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) and alternative fuels, which not only lower costs but also reduce carbon emissions.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

