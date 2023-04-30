Centre extends EV battery safety certification deadline by 6 months



The certification was compulsory for manufacturers from April 1, 2023, if they wanted subsidies under various EV-promotion schemes. The Centre has extended by six months the deadline to obtain the mandatory electric vehicle (EV) battery safety test certification from the ministry of heavy industries, Business Standard has learnt.



“After receiving several industry representations for deadline extension, the ministry has given an extension till October 1, 2023,” senior government officials said. The development came after all the automakers, across segments, failed to obtain certifications under the ministry’s November 2022 notification. The certification aimed at enhancing human safety of the battery used in EVs by requiring checks at three levels — the cell, battery management system (BMS), and the battery pack.



Fire instances were reported in vehicles of Okinawa Autotech, Ola Electric, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, and Boom Motors, according to the heavy industries ministry’s statement in the Rajya Sabha. Following multiple instances of EVs catching fire last year, the ministry had notified these new testing parameters as mandatory for obtaining government incentives. The incentives were under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) and production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes.

Also Read Can India become a global EV battery player? Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target? India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163 Indian consumers concerned about residual value of EV battery: Survey Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana battery-making unit Making a mark: Premium moves up the smartphone food chain, shows data Government to come up with angel tax rules for start-ups before April 30 Delays by approval authorities should be addressed by RERA: Naredco Import of key Chinese medical devices rises up to 152% till Dec FY23 India's smartphone market records steepest first quarter decline of 19%



Battery testing standards are put in place to ensure the safety and reliability of batteries used in electric vehicles. Industry not ready for international testing standards



EV industry representatives have urged the government to revise the current testing standards. This comes as the industry is already facing a challenge in complying with the new AIS 038 and AIS 156 EV battery safety standards issued under the central motor vehicle rules (CMVR). These were notified by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) last September and implemented from March 31, 2023.

However, the industry bodies have expressed concerns that some of the testing requirements are too stringent and difficult to comply with.



“Heavy industries ministry has followed the international battery safety testing standards. However, the Indian EV players claim that they are not ready to comply with the new norms and urged for their revision,” a source said. While the heavy industries ministry’s norms are necessary to claim incentives, the transport ministry’s guidelines are mandatory for vehicle manufacturing.



“As the EV industry is in the early stages in India, the ministry is looking to see if it can come up with standards, which will strike a balance between consumer safety and international standards,” the source said.

To alleviate the concerns of EV manufacturers, the heavy industries ministry is also exploring if some of the new testing norms could be revised.

Though the ministry is likely to start fresh rounds of consultations with the industry, there is little room for any major change in the testing standards.