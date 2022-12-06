JUST IN
Can India become a global EV battery player?

Given the capital-intensive nature of the EV sector, Indian firms will have to grab a share of the global battery demand pie to turn a profit. Can Indian industry succeed in this ambitious venture?

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

    • Electric vehicles will play a major role in India’s emissions reduction goal. But, the heart of an EV, its battery, is mostly imported. For India to become a major EV player, it will have to master battery making. Given the capital intensive nature of the sector, Indian firms will have to grab a share of the global battery demand pie to turn a profit. So, can Indian industry succeed in this ambitious venture? This podcast has the answer.

    First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 07:00 IST
