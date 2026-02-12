Centre unveils second tranche of critical mineral EL block auctions

The government on Wednesday launched the second tranche of auctions for Exploration Licence (EL) blocks, offering 11 blocks of critical and deep-seated minerals across eight states.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy launched the tranche in New Delhi and said the government is pushing to scale up domestic mineral exploration to reduce import dependence and unlock untapped resources.

The auctions are being conducted under the Exploration Licence regime introduced through the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, and operationalised via the Mineral (Auction) Amendment Rules, 2023. The framework allows private players to participate in early-stage mineral exploration through competitive bidding.

The 11 blocks on offer in Tranche-II comprise critical and deep-seated minerals. The government has been seeking to expand domestic exploration amid growing demand for minerals essential for clean energy technologies, electronics and advanced manufacturing.