Centre proposes changes to Petroleum Act, seeks stakeholders' feedback

The Centre on Wednesday released the draft Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for stakeholder and public consultation. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has proposed changes to the Act's provisions dealing with offences, penalties and procedure.

The proposed amendments seek to decriminalise breaches of licence conditions, while introducing specific criminal offences and higher penalties for unauthorised petroleum activities, fraudulent licensing, damage to petroleum facilities, pilferage and acts that endanger safety.

What is the government proposing?

The draft proposes replacing the existing Section 23 of the Petroleum Act with provisions that distinguish between regulatory violations and more serious offences.

The ministry said the move aims to address what it described as the “otherwise generic offence presently under S. 23” of the Act.

Under the proposed framework, a breach of the terms and conditions of a petroleum licence would no longer be treated as a criminal offence. Instead, an adjudicating officer authorised by the Centre would examine the breach and could direct the licence holder to take corrective action or impose a civil penalty.

The penalty could be up to ₹2.5 crore for the first breach and ₹5 crore for a second or subsequent breach. The officer could also recommend suspension, revocation or curtailment of the licence.

The ministry's explanatory note said the proposed Section 23C would “decriminalise breaches of terms and conditions of licenses” and establish a system of civil penalties through administrative adjudication.