Odisha clears 19 projects worth ₹3,280 cr as emerging sectors gain ground

The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 19 investment proposals worth ₹3,280.58 crore with the potential to generate 10,661 jobs in 10 districts.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, cleared industrial projects spanning emerging sectors, including technology-enabled services, global capability centres (GCCs), compressed biogas (CBG), circular economy, technical textiles, tourism and value-added manufacturing alongside conventional sectors.

Among the major projects, the government approved Tata Power’s proposed GCC in Khordha, involving an investment of ₹54.31 crore and an employment potential of 110. Although relatively modest in investment terms compared with several manufacturing projects that received the nod, the GCC approval assumes significance as Odisha attempts to expand its footprint in knowledge-intensive and technology-enabled services.

The project will add to the state's emerging ecosystem around IT, electronics, data infrastructure and other technology-driven activities, particularly in and around Bhubaneswar. This is the second GCC project approved in the state after the one by Sentraforge AI under the Odisha GCC Policy.

Indian Oil Corporation has received clearance for a 39,600-tonne-per-annum compressed biogas manufacturing network across eight districts, involving ₹960 crore and the potential to generate 760 jobs. The facilities are proposed in Baleshwar, Balangir, Baragada, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj and Subarnapur districts.

A second CBG project by Kineta Global Ltd in Ganjam, with a capacity of 8,250 TPA, entails another ₹170 crore investment and 170 potential jobs. Together, the two projects account for ₹1,130 crore of the approved investment in the biofuel segment.

The textile and technical textile sector is another significant component of the latest approvals. Dollar Industries will invest ₹125 crore in Khordha to establish an integrated hosiery manufacturing unit covering finished hosiery, knitting fabrics, bleaching and dyeing. The project will create 1,185 jobs.

Sai Workwear Pvt Ltd will invest ₹59 crore in Puri for an integrated technical textiles facility producing apparel, fire-retardant workwear and protective technical textiles. It is projected to generate 3,650 jobs, making it the largest employment-generating project among the 19 approvals.

In the food processing sector, Geofast Industries (India) Ltd will establish an integrated facility for snacks, savouries and namkeen in Khordha with an investment of ₹120 crore. Jai Bhawani Foods Pvt Ltd has proposed to invest ₹100 crore in Cuttack to establish an integrated food and confectionery co-packaging unit.

Three steel downstream projects have been cleared with a combined investment of more than ₹350 crore. SPS Arihant Steel Structures will invest ₹140 crore in Debagada in facilities for steel I-girders, box beams, fasteners and TMT rebar couplers. Steeledge Fabrication will invest ₹108.82 crore in a 60,000-MT-capacity fabrication and machining unit in Sundargada, while Bhubaneswar Udyog will invest ₹101.99 crore in colour-coated sheets, corrugated and plain GI sheets and GI structural components in Kataka.

The approvals also include investments aimed at building manufacturing capacity in specialised chemical products. Aquaproof Wallcare India Pvt Ltd will establish a 3.05-lakh-tonne construction chemicals manufacturing facility in Kataka with an investment of ₹62.64 crore. Asipiya Chemicals and Solvent Pvt Ltd will invest ₹60 crore in Jagatsinghpur for a 500-tonne petroleum and petrochemical solvent distillation unit.

In the circular economy segment, the proposal of Ramuka Global LLP to invest ₹50.15 crore in Anugul for an iron and steel slag processing facility has been approved. The unit will have a capacity of 990 tonnes per annum for producing iron and steel slag aggregate, slag cement, ready-to-use pothole mix and soil stabiliser.

The plastics sector will see a relatively large investment from Shri Dakshineshwari Maa Polyfabs Ltd, which will invest ₹401.63 crore in Khordha to establish a facility for manufacturing 40,000 tonnes per annum of PP woven and non-woven fabric and bags.

Tourism accounted for five approvals, with investments spread across Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Koraput and Puri. BBB Hotel Pvt Ltd will invest ₹208.04 crore in a five-star hotel in Ganjam. Hotel Sea Pearl Orissa Pvt Ltd will establish a five-star beach resort in Puri with an investment of ₹180 crore. The resort will be developed under a brand partnership with the Accor group of hotels and resorts.

In Jharsuguda, Highland Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd will establish a four-star resort with an investment of ₹150 crore and an expected 250 jobs. Puri Eco-Tourism and Resorts Pvt Ltd will invest ₹124 crore in a four-star resort in Puri, while Odyssey Leisure Pvt Ltd will invest ₹105 crore in a four-star resort in Koraput.

Garg said the state government has been encouraging investments that add value to local resources, build supply chains and create sustainable economic opportunities. "Continued facilitation and coordinated clearances would help investors move from proposals to implementation," she said.